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Detroit Tigers Complete Sweep with 8-2 Win Over Marlins

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Tigers Finish the Job at Comerica Park

That’s how you draw it up on a Sunday at Comerica Park.

The Detroit Tigers wrapped up a series sweep of the Miami Marlins with an emphatic 8-2 win, combining timely hitting with another strong outing from Tarik Skubal.

Scoring Summary

InningPlayScore
1stDillon Dingler homers to left field. Riley Greene scores. Colt Keith scores.DET 3 – MIA 0
5thKevin McGonigle homers to right field.DET 4 – MIA 0
6thKerry Carpenter homers to right field. Riley Greene scores.DET 6 – MIA 0
6thJavier Báez singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Zach McKinstry to third. Spencer Torkelson scores.DET 7 – MIA 0
7thOtto Lopez out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Kerry Carpenter. Jakob Marsee scores.DET 7 – MIA 1
9thOtto Lopez homers to left field.DET 8 – MIA 2

It was their most complete performance of the season.

Early Offense Sets the Tone

Detroit wasted no time getting on the board, putting together a strong first inning to grab early control. That quick start mattered, especially against a tough pitching matchup.

Dillon Dingler once again delivered in a big moment, coming through with a clutch hit to help spark the offense.

Kevin McGonigle Continues to Impress

If there’s a storyline developing early in the season, it’s Kevin McGonigle.

After a hot start on Opening Day, pitchers adjusted, and McGonigle adjusted right back.

His approach stands out. He’s laying off tough pitches, making smart swing decisions, and punishing mistakes. That showed up in a big way with his first home run of the season.

And there’s likely more power coming.

Tarik Skubal Dominates Again

Tarik Skubal arbitration contract Tarik Skubal Tigers contract

Tarik Skubal didn’t need to be perfect, just effective.

  • 6.2 innings pitched
  • 1 earned run
  • 7 strikeouts

He carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and controlled the game throughout, even while working through some early deep counts.

Best Offensive Showing of the Season

Detroit finished with eight runs on 12 hits, consistently applying pressure and capitalizing on opportunities.

Against a strong arm on the mound, this was easily their most complete offensive performance of the season.

Box Score
HittingABRHRBIBBSOHR
Kevin McGonigle4231101
Gleyber Torres5010010
Colt Keith5110010
Riley Greene3220110
Dillon Dingler4113001
Kerry Carpenter3112111
Spencer Torkelson4110010
Zach McKinstry4010000
Javier Báez4011010
PitchingIPHERSOBBHR
Connor Seabold1.021101
Kyle Finnegan1.120000
Tarik Skubal6.221720

Why This Sweep Matters

It’s early, but this series mattered.

The Tigers needed momentum — and they got it. A sweep like this reinforces what this team can be when everything clicks.

Player of the Game

Tarik Skubal was excellent, but Kevin McGonigle gets the nod.

His emergence is quickly becoming one of the biggest storylines on this team.

Final Thoughts

Strong pitching. Timely hitting. Complete effort.

That’s the formula — and on Sunday, the Tigers executed it.

Upcoming Games

  • Tue, Apr 14 — Tigers vs. Royals — 6:40 PM
  • Wed, Apr 15 — Tigers vs. Royals — 6:40 PM
  • Thu, Apr 16 — Tigers vs. Royals — 1:10 PM
  • Fri, Apr 17 — Tigers vs. Red Sox — 7:15 PM
  • Sat, Apr 18 — Tigers vs. Red Sox — 4:10 PM
  • Sun, Apr 19 — Tigers vs. Red Sox — 1:35 PM
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Jeff Bilbrey

Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]
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