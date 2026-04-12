Detroit Tigers Complete Sweep with 8-2 Win Over Marlins

Tigers Finish the Job at Comerica Park

That’s how you draw it up on a Sunday at Comerica Park.

The Detroit Tigers wrapped up a series sweep of the Miami Marlins with an emphatic 8-2 win, combining timely hitting with another strong outing from Tarik Skubal.

Scoring Summary

Inning Play Score 1st Dillon Dingler homers to left field. Riley Greene scores. Colt Keith scores. DET 3 – MIA 0 5th Kevin McGonigle homers to right field. DET 4 – MIA 0 6th Kerry Carpenter homers to right field. Riley Greene scores. DET 6 – MIA 0 6th Javier Báez singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Zach McKinstry to third. Spencer Torkelson scores. DET 7 – MIA 0 7th Otto Lopez out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Kerry Carpenter. Jakob Marsee scores. DET 7 – MIA 1 9th Otto Lopez homers to left field. DET 8 – MIA 2

It was their most complete performance of the season.

Early Offense Sets the Tone

Detroit wasted no time getting on the board, putting together a strong first inning to grab early control. That quick start mattered, especially against a tough pitching matchup.

Dillon Dingler once again delivered in a big moment, coming through with a clutch hit to help spark the offense.

Kevin McGonigle Continues to Impress

If there’s a storyline developing early in the season, it’s Kevin McGonigle.

After a hot start on Opening Day, pitchers adjusted, and McGonigle adjusted right back.

His approach stands out. He’s laying off tough pitches, making smart swing decisions, and punishing mistakes. That showed up in a big way with his first home run of the season.

And there’s likely more power coming.

Tarik Skubal Dominates Again

Tarik Skubal didn’t need to be perfect, just effective.

6.2 innings pitched

1 earned run

7 strikeouts

He carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and controlled the game throughout, even while working through some early deep counts.

Best Offensive Showing of the Season

Detroit finished with eight runs on 12 hits, consistently applying pressure and capitalizing on opportunities.

Against a strong arm on the mound, this was easily their most complete offensive performance of the season.

Box Score Hitting AB R H RBI BB SO HR Kevin McGonigle 4 2 3 1 1 0 1 Gleyber Torres 5 0 1 0 0 1 0 Colt Keith 5 1 1 0 0 1 0 Riley Greene 3 2 2 0 1 1 0 Dillon Dingler 4 1 1 3 0 0 1 Kerry Carpenter 3 1 1 2 1 1 1 Spencer Torkelson 4 1 1 0 0 1 0 Zach McKinstry 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 Javier Báez 4 0 1 1 0 1 0 Pitching IP H ER SO BB HR Connor Seabold 1.0 2 1 1 0 1 Kyle Finnegan 1.1 2 0 0 0 0 Tarik Skubal 6.2 2 1 7 2 0

Why This Sweep Matters

It’s early, but this series mattered.

The Tigers needed momentum — and they got it. A sweep like this reinforces what this team can be when everything clicks.

Player of the Game

Tarik Skubal was excellent, but Kevin McGonigle gets the nod.

His emergence is quickly becoming one of the biggest storylines on this team.

Final Thoughts

Strong pitching. Timely hitting. Complete effort.

That’s the formula — and on Sunday, the Tigers executed it.

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