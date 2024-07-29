in Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers Complete Trade for Ricky Vanasco

The Tigers have acquired Ricky Vanasco from the Dodgers

The Detroit Tigers have officially filled the vacancy on their 40-man roster following Sunday’s trade of catcher Carson Kelly to Texas. On Monday, the Tigers acquired 25-year-old right-handed reliever Ricky Vanasco from the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations and assigned him to Triple-A Toledo.

Once a high prospect in the Rangers’ organization, Vanasco endured Tommy John surgery in 2020, missed all of 2021, and underwent knee surgery in 2023. Despite these setbacks, he has shown promise with a 3.47 ERA in Triple-A this season and a 24% strikeout rate. However, command issues have plagued him post-surgery, evidenced by a 19% walk rate this season in Triple-A.

With this acquisition, the Tigers hope to tap into Vanasco’s potential and refine his command issues as he continues his journey in Triple-A Toledo.

Written by W.G. Brady

