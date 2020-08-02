Did the Detroit Tigers consider calling up Casey Mize?

Heading into Saturday, there was quite a bit of speculation (including subtle hints from Ron Gardenhire) that the Detroit Tigers would call up No. 1 prospect Casey Mize to make his Major League debut on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds.

Well, 24 hours later, following a rainout, and a COVID-19 mess with the Tigers’ upcoming opponent, GM Al Avila decided to wait on Mize and call up Daniel Norris to make his first start of the season on Sunday.

But did the Tigers even consider calling up Mize?

On Sunday, Gardenhire was asked that exact question and it sounds like there was some discussion between him and Avila but they decided that Norris is “the guy.”

“That’s not my department. We needed a pitcher for the game, and Daniel Norris is the next guy in line. He’s the one that’s been here, done it. Al, we talked about it, and that’s the guy.”

Nation, do you think the Tigers made the right decision by calling up Daniel Norris rather than allowing Casey Mize to make his Major League debut on Sunday?

My opinion, based on the situation, is that it was the right call. There really is no reason to bring Mize up until he is able to pitch every fifth day. That being said, with COVID-19 in play, will that situation ever be a reality in 2020? Time will tell.