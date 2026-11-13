The Detroit Tigers have an intriguing opportunity to consider this offseason, and it involves a player who knows a thing or two about winning championships. Corey Seager, the five-time All-Star and two-time World Series MVP, could potentially be available in a blockbuster trade as the Texas Rangers explore major changes to their roster.

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According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, as detailed by MLB.com, the Rangers intend to explore trading Seager during this week’s General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas. While there have been no reports connecting Detroit directly to the 32-year-old shortstop, his potential availability creates an interesting question for Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris.

Could Detroit make a bold move for one of baseball’s most accomplished postseason performers?

Sep 16, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) bats during the game between the Rangers and the Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Rangers Willing to Listen to Offers for Corey Seager

Seager has spent the past five seasons with Texas after signing a massive 10-year, $325 million contract before the 2022 season. He helped lead the Rangers to their first World Series championship in 2023, earning his second World Series MVP award after previously winning the honor with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020.

However, Texas appears willing to consider a different direction following another disappointing season. Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young recently acknowledged that the organization is approaching potential roster moves with an open mind.

“We’re very open-minded and we’re looking at this from a different lens, maybe than where we’ve been,” Young said, according to MLB.com. “And it doesn’t mean that we’re going to make any significant deals. It doesn’t mean that we’re close-minded to those, either.”

There are significant obstacles to completing a trade, including approximately $155 million remaining on Seager’s contract over the next five seasons. He also possesses full no-trade protection, meaning he would have considerable control over his next destination.

Would Corey Seager Make Sense for the Tigers?

From a talent standpoint, acquiring Seager would give Detroit a proven middle-of-the-order hitter with an impressive postseason résumé. His ability to deliver in big moments could be attractive to a Tigers team hoping to return to playoff contention.

However, Seager’s recent performance and injury history complicate the equation. According to MLB’s official statistics, he hit just .227 with 20 home runs, 51 RBI and a .736 OPS in 102 games during the 2026 season.

Those numbers represent a significant decline from his best seasons, and Seager has struggled to remain healthy in recent years. The Rangers would be asking another organization to take on a substantial financial commitment to a player entering his age-33 season in 2027.

Detroit also has another important consideration: Kevin McGonigle.

The 22-year-old infielder was named American League Rookie of the Year after an outstanding 2026 season and is already viewed as one of the cornerstones of the organization. McGonigle played both shortstop and third base, meaning the Tigers have some flexibility when determining their long-term infield alignment.

Harris has made it clear that developing Detroit’s young core remains central to the franchise’s plans. Adding Seager would require the organization to determine whether a veteran superstar fits that approach without interfering with McGonigle’s development.

A Blockbuster Trade Would Come With Major Risks

The Tigers certainly have reasons to explore ways to improve their offense after finishing the 2026 season with a disappointing 76-86 record. However, taking on Seager’s contract would be an enormous financial decision, particularly for an organization that has emphasized building around its younger players.

Detroit already faces important questions about its roster, including the future of Riley Greene and how aggressively Harris should approach the offseason. Committing another $155 million to an aging shortstop could significantly influence the team’s flexibility moving forward.

What a Corey Seager Trade Would Cost the Detroit Tigers

There is also the question of what Texas would demand in return. Although Seager’s salary and injury history could limit his trade value, the Rangers would still need a compelling reason to part ways with a player who helped deliver their first championship.

For Detroit, a potential deal would likely make the most sense only if Texas were willing to absorb some of the remaining salary or accept a relatively modest return. Sacrificing premium young talent while assuming Seager’s entire contract would represent a gamble that could impact the organization for years.

The possibility of acquiring a two-time World Series MVP is certainly exciting, but that does not automatically make it the right move.

Seager remains a Texas Ranger, and there is currently no verified indication that Detroit has contacted the Rangers about a potential deal. Still, with Texas now willing to explore offers, the Tigers have an opportunity to evaluate whether a proven championship performer could fit their plans.

Would you want the Tigers to pursue Corey Seager, or should Scott Harris continue building around Detroit’s young core?