Detroit Tigers could land No. 1 pick in 2023 MLB Draft

On Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET, the first-ever Major League Baseball Draft Lottery will be held and our Detroit Tigers have a chance to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. The Tigers finished the 2022 season with a record of 66-96, which was the sixth-worst record in baseball.

What are the chances the Detroit Tigers land the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft?

Since the Tigers finished with the sixth-worst record in Major League Baseball, they have the sixth-best shot at the No. 1 overall pick.

As you can see below, the Tigers have a 7.5% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick. The Washington Nationals, who had the worst record in baseball during the 2022 season.

