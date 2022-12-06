Detroit Tigers could land No. 1 pick in 2023 MLB Draft

On Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET, the first-ever Major League Baseball Draft Lottery will be held and our Detroit Tigers have a chance to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. The Tigers finished the 2022 season with a record of 66-96, which was the sixth-worst record in baseball.
What are the chances the Detroit Tigers land the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft?
Since the Tigers finished with the sixth-worst record in Major League Baseball, they have the sixth-best shot at the No. 1 overall pick.
As you can see below, the Tigers have a 7.5% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick. The Washington Nationals, who had the worst record in baseball during the 2022 season.
Via MLB.com:
- Nationals (55-107), 16.5%
- A’s (60-102), 16.5
- Pirates (62-100), 16.5
- Reds (62-100), 13.2
- Royals (65-97), 10.0
- Tigers (66-96), 7.5
- Rangers (68-94), 5.5
- Rockies (68-94), 3.9
- Marlins (69-93), 2.7
- Angels (73-89), 1.8
- D-backs (74-88), 1.4
- Cubs (74-88), 1.1
- Twins (78-84), 0.9
- Red Sox (78-84), 0.8
- White Sox (81-81), 0.6
- Giants (81-81), 0.5
- Orioles (83-79), 0.4
- Brewers (86-76), 0.2