Detroit Tigers could land No. 1 pick in 2023 MLB Draft

  • The MLB Draft Lottery is on Wednesday
  • The Tigers have a shot at the No. 1 pick

On Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET, the first-ever Major League Baseball Draft Lottery will be held and our Detroit Tigers have a chance to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. The Tigers finished the 2022 season with a record of 66-96, which was the sixth-worst record in baseball.

What are the chances the Detroit Tigers land the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft?

Since the Tigers finished with the sixth-worst record in Major League Baseball, they have the sixth-best shot at the No. 1 overall pick.

As you can see below, the Tigers have a 7.5% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick. The Washington Nationals, who had the worst record in baseball during the 2022 season.

Via MLB.com:

  1. Nationals (55-107), 16.5%
  2. A’s (60-102), 16.5
  3. Pirates (62-100), 16.5
  4. Reds (62-100), 13.2
  5. Royals (65-97), 10.0
  6. Tigers (66-96), 7.5
  7. Rangers (68-94), 5.5
  8. Rockies (68-94), 3.9
  9. Marlins (69-93), 2.7
  10. Angels (73-89), 1.8
  11. D-backs (74-88), 1.4
  12. Cubs (74-88), 1.1
  13. Twins (78-84), 0.9
  14. Red Sox (78-84), 0.8
  15. White Sox (81-81), 0.6
  16. Giants (81-81), 0.5
  17. Orioles (83-79), 0.4
  18. Brewers (86-76), 0.2
