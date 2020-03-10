Detroit Tigers cut 13 players prior to Tuesday’s Grapefruit League game

According to the Detroit Tigers, they cut 13 players in advance of today’s Grapefruit League game.

The players who have been cut are Kyle Funkhouser, John Schreiber, Sergio Alcantara, Isaac Paredes, Daz Cameron, Derek Hill, Anthony Castro, Franklin Perez, Gerson Moreno, Wladimir Pinto, Joey Wentz, Cooper Johnson, and Jhon Nunez.

The Tigers today announced the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/BXxKC26hRr — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) March 10, 2020

- Advertisement -

Nation, which of these cuts surprises you the most? For me, it is John Schreiber, who I thought would make the Opening Day roster.