The Detroit Tigers are making it clear that changes are coming following a disappointing 2026 season.

DSN TV Tigers · newest first All Tigers video →

Just hours after declining Kenley Jansen’s $12 million option, retaining Drew Anderson, and re-signing Jacob Waguespack, president of baseball operations Scott Harris made four additional roster decisions, including parting ways with multiple familiar names.

And one of those decisions involved a former top pitching prospect who once appeared to have a promising future in Detroit.

The moves are part of a larger effort to address the Tigers’ crowded 40-man roster as the organization prepares for the 2027 season.

Sep 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Tigers Make Four Additional Roster Moves

The Tigers confirmed Monday that four players were removed from their 40-man roster as part of the organization’s offseason roster adjustments.

According to the official transaction announcement, Detroit made the following moves:

Sawyer Gipson-Long (RHP): Placed on unconditional release waivers.

Placed on unconditional release waivers. Bailey Horn (LHP): Placed on unconditional release waivers.

Placed on unconditional release waivers. Corey Julks (OF): Outrighted off the 40-man roster and became a free agent.

Outrighted off the 40-man roster and became a free agent. Yilber Díaz (RHP): Designated for assignment.

While Gipson-Long, Horn, and Julks are departing the organization, Díaz’s situation is slightly different. His designation removes him from the 40-man roster, but Detroit could still retain him if he clears waivers and an outright assignment is permitted.

Sawyer Gipson-Long Among the Biggest Surprises

Perhaps the most notable decision involved Gipson-Long, who once looked like a potential long-term piece of Detroit’s pitching staff.

The right-hander showed promise during his initial Major League opportunities, but injuries disrupted his development and prevented him from establishing a consistent role.

Now, Detroit has elected to move on rather than continue using a valuable 40-man roster spot on the 28-year-old pitcher.

Horn’s departure is also notable, although his injury situation made his roster position vulnerable.

The left-hander underwent Tommy John surgery in July and is facing a lengthy recovery that is expected to cost him most or all of 2027, leaving Detroit with limited expectations for his immediate availability.

Julks, meanwhile, becomes a free agent after being outrighted, while Díaz’s future will depend on how the designation-for-assignment process unfolds.

For Harris, these are the kinds of difficult decisions that come with trying to improve a roster while maintaining organizational flexibility.

Scott Harris Still Has More Roster Decisions Ahead

Monday’s moves were necessary because Detroit needed to reinstate seven players from the 60-day injured list.

Kerry Carpenter, Parker Meadows, Reese Olson, Wenceel Pérez, Trey Sweeney, Will Vest, and Matt Vierling were all returned to the 40-man roster.

As we previously reported when examining Detroit’s eight-player roster crunch, Harris entered Monday with more injured players to account for than available roster openings.

Detroit also made three significant pitching decisions Monday, declining Jansen’s option, exercising Anderson’s $10 million option, and bringing back Waguespack on a one-year contract.

Detroit Tigers Roster Moves Set Up a Rule 5 Crunch

Following the transactions, the Tigers’ 40-man roster is full.

That creates another challenge as Detroit approaches the Nov. 17 deadline to protect eligible prospects from the Rule 5 Draft.

Top prospects Josue Briceño and Max Anderson are among the players who could require protection, meaning Harris may need to create additional openings.

And with the league’s official transaction records confirming Monday’s roster activity, Detroit’s offseason restructuring is already well underway.

The Tigers finished 2026 with a disappointing 76-86 record, and Harris clearly has no intention of bringing back the exact same roster.

Four more players have been removed from the 40-man roster, and additional decisions could be coming before the month is over.