Detroit Tigers adding Daniel Norris could hint at more moves

The Detroit Tigers made a move early this week to bring Daniel Norris back to the organization. In a flurry of roster moves, the Tigers agreed to terms of a contract with the left-handed pitcher. It was a minor-league deal, but he joins the team’s Triple-A affiliate and adds depth.

With the season the Detroit Tigers have had, they are doing themselves a favor by adding in an arm they have experience with who would be able to eat up some innings if need be. This move also makes last year’s trade deadline deal look slightly lopsided.

The Tigers shipped off Norris to the Milwaukee Brewers at the 2021 trade deadline in exchange for minor-leaguer Reese Olson. While Olson is not destined to be a Cy Young winner who’s the next up-and-coming prospect, it was another player who’s got some promising upside to be a big leaguer.

While Norris is also not some high-profile big leaguer, he’s a left-handed arm who had a cup of tea in the big leagues and can eat up innings at the very least. But his addition by the Tigers could be hinting at something more. The team could be thinking about an active trade deadline and is pre-emptively adding some depth.

Detroit Tigers signing Daniel Norris hints at more moves to come.

When this news rolled across the feed, it felt like a move that was foreshadowing. With the trade deadline creeping in and Al Avila likely in the process of working through potential moves, things could get busy. The Tigers will likely be shopping the arms they have available.

If they wind up mortgaging some relievers, they could be in a spot where they need to add to the 40-man roster. Norris signed with the Chicago Cubs for the 2022 season and was released on July 22nd. Before being released, Norris logged 27 games for the Cubs, totaling 30 innings pitched.

Norris pitched to a 6.90 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP but punched out 43 over his 30 innings of work. He was a left-hander with the Tigers organization for parts of seven seasons, getting time in the bullpen and as a starter. Now, he rejoins the organization.

As mentioned, it likely means that there is more to come. With Jacob Barnes getting his call back on a minor league deal, among a few others, the Tigers are beefing up the pitching depth. To me, this likely signifies an incoming trade or several.

The deadline is approaching, and the team has to move some of their bullpen arms to add in some prospects to the mix. Norris joining the Tigers once again is a move that should excite some fans. He was an easy guy to root for and had some stints where he was a solid option for the Tigers.

As the Tigers head into the deadline season, any moves they make involving pitchers will leave them in a spot where they have depth to call upon. While Norris joins the Mud Hens, for now, he could easily be headed back to Detroit after the deadline comes and goes.

