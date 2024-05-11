Detroit Tigers Debut First Organist at Comerica Park [Video]



Detroit Tigers Debut First Organist

Evan Petzold, a writer for the Detroit Free Press, has penned a significant article detailing a notable moment in the Detroit Tigers‘ history. On May 10, 2024, Comerica Park welcomed its inaugural organist, echoing a tradition that had yet to arrive at the Tigers’ home since its opening. This event stirs feelings of nostalgia and bids to enhance the fan experience, a blend of the past with the present at the venerable baseball venue.

What You Need To Know:

Dave Calendine, renowned for playing at the Fox Theatre and for the Detroit Red Wings, has taken the mantle as Comerica Park’s first organist.

He is featured at the ballpark on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays home games for the 2024 season, with prospects of extending performances.

His Hauptwerk organ, now a fixture in the press box, comprises four keyboards, 32 foot pedals, and two computer monitors.

The introduction of the organist is part of the Tigers’ efforts to bolster the stadium experience, invoking memories of Tiger Stadium’s organ-accompanied games.

The idea was conceived and brought to fruition by the Tigers’ park operations department and facilitated by other key individuals, including Pete Soto, vice president of game presentation and fan experience.

Fans and social media have positively acknowledged Calendine’s presence at Comerica Park, suggesting a welcomed tradition being reborn.

Going Deeper:

While the addition of an organist at Comerica Park might seem minor, it’s actually indicative of baseball’s deep-seated traditions intersecting with modern game-day experience enhancements. The organ’s melodies serve as both a callback to the bygone days of baseball romanticism and as a unique atmospheric element distinguishing live games from at-home viewing, fostering a stronger communal sense of engagement within the stadium.

The Detroit Tigers live organist is going absolutely NUTS at Comerica Park right now!!!! #RepDetroit https://t.co/h7g6K3RHaP pic.twitter.com/kk6XyY65IM — Spencer Raxter (@Spenmorax) May 10, 2024

The Bottom Line:

The Detroit Tigers’ move to instate Dave Calendine as Comerica Park’s first organist signifies more than just live music during the games; it’s a harmonious blend of nostalgia, atmosphere, and community. This change is a pitch-perfect addition meant to elevate the ballgame experience for longtime fans and first-time visitors alike, signaling the Tigers’ commitment to celebrate the heritage of the sport while looking forward to the future of in-stadium entertainment.

Link to Original Article:

Experience the full harmony of tradition and baseball by reading Evan Petzold’s original article: Songs in the key of (Old English) D: Detroit Tigers debut Comerica Park organist vs. Astros.