Detroit Tigers decide on Bally Sports Detroit TV crew for 2022

According to a report from Tony Paul of the Detroit News, the Detroit Tigers have decided on their Bally Sports Detroit TV crew for 2022.

On Wednesday night, Paul reported that the Tigers TV crew will remain the same for 2022 with Matt Shepard and a rotation of Kirk Gibson, Dan Petry, Craig Monroe, and Jack Morris.

