Detroit Tigers Decide on Replacement for Casey Mize

The Detroit Tigers have made their decision.

After losing starting pitcher Casey Mize to the injured list, Detroit will turn to Ty Madden to fill the vacancy in the rotation when the team opens a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday in St. Petersburg.

According to Tigers beat reporter Evan Petzold, Madden will start Monday’s game, though the right-hander must first be activated from the 15-day injured list. The move will require a corresponding roster transaction before first pitch.

Mize’s Injury Creates Another Challenge

The news comes just days after the Tigers placed Mize on the 15-day injured list with right adductor inflammation, retroactive to May 28.

The injury is another frustrating setback for Mize, who had been one of Detroit’s most effective starters in 2026. Through nine starts, the former No. 1 overall pick posted a 2-3 record with a stellar 2.27 ERA, striking out 49 batters in 47.2 innings while compiling a 0.965 WHIP.

Mize was originally scheduled to take the mound Monday against the Rays before the injury forced the Tigers to look elsewhere.

Opportunity Knocks for Madden

That opportunity now belongs to Madden.

The 26-year-old right-hander has appeared in three games for Detroit this season, posting a 2.38 ERA and 0.794 WHIP across 11.1 innings. While those appearances came out of the bullpen, Madden is no stranger to starting.

The Tigers selected Madden with the 32nd overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Texas, and he has spent much of his professional career working as a starter.

Madden made his major league debut in 2024 and has continued to develop into one of the organization’s more intriguing pitching options.

Tigers Need a Spark

Detroit enters Monday’s series against Tampa Bay in the middle of a disastrous stretch.

Following Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox, the Tigers dropped to 22-38, owning the worst record in the American League. Injuries have only added to the team’s problems, with both Mize and closer Kenley Jansen recently landing on the injured list.

Now, Madden will be asked to step into a difficult situation and provide stability to a rotation that suddenly has another hole to fill.

Whether this is a one-start replacement or something more long-term will likely depend on both Mize’s recovery timeline and Madden’s performance against the Rays.

Bottom Line

The Tigers can’t afford many more setbacks, but they’ll have to navigate at least one turn through the rotation without Casey Mize. On Monday night, Ty Madden gets the call and an opportunity to prove he belongs in Detroit’s starting rotation.