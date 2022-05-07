in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers decide on starting pitcher for finale vs. Astros

Bullpen day for the good guys

When the Detroit Tigers try to salvage one game of their four-game series against the Houston Astros on Mother’s Day, they will do so with a bullpen day.

Just moments ago, the Tigers announced that Wily Peralta will get the start but that it will be a bullpen day.

Evan Woodbery on Twitter: “The Tigers have announced that RHP Wily Peralta will start Sunday’s game. It will be a #BullpenDay / Twitter”

The Tigers have announced that RHP Wily Peralta will start Sunday’s game. It will be a #BullpenDay

