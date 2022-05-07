Detroit Tigers decide on starting pitcher for finale vs. Astros

When the Detroit Tigers try to salvage one game of their four-game series against the Houston Astros on Mother’s Day, they will do so with a bullpen day.
Just moments ago, the Tigers announced that Wily Peralta will get the start but that it will be a bullpen day.
