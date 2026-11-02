The Detroit Tigers aren’t wasting any time making changes to their roster for the 2027 season.

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On Monday evening, Detroit reportedly made three significant pitching decisions, declining Kenley Jansen’s $12 million club option, exercising Drew Anderson’s $10 million option, and re-signing Jacob Waguespack to a one-year Major League contract.

The moves were reported Monday by Jason Beck, providing some much-needed clarity regarding president of baseball operations Scott Harris’ plans for next season.

And while two of the decisions were largely anticipated, the return of Waguespack adds another interesting wrinkle to Detroit’s bullpen plans.

Sep 18, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) after the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Tigers Decline Kenley Jansen’s $12 Million Option

The biggest name on the list is Jansen, whose time with the Tigers appears to be coming to an end after just one season.

Detroit declined the veteran closer’s $12 million option for 2027, instead paying him a $2 million buyout. The decision makes Jansen a free agent.

The 39-year-old finished the 2026 season with 22 saves and a 3.20 ERA across 45 innings, bringing his career total to 498 saves.

That leaves him just two shy of joining Mariano Rivera and Trevor Hoffman as the third pitcher in Major League Baseball history to reach the 500-save milestone.

However, Jansen also struggled with walks and home runs during the season, creating questions about whether Detroit should commit another $12 million to the veteran.

As we previously reported while examining Detroit’s offseason roster decisions, Jansen’s option was one of the biggest financial questions facing Harris.

Now, that decision has been made.

Drew Anderson Returning to Detroit for $10 Million

While Jansen is headed toward free agency, Anderson will remain in Detroit.

The Tigers exercised the right-hander’s $10 million option for 2027, keeping him under contract for another season.

Anderson finished 2026 with a 3.67 ERA over 108 innings, but his performance down the stretch was particularly encouraging.

After moving into the starting rotation, he posted a 2.84 ERA across his final nine starts, providing stability for a Tigers team that struggled to find consistent starting pitching.

The late-season improvement made Anderson’s return an increasingly attractive option, particularly with Detroit continuing to reshape its pitching staff.

At $10 million, Anderson gives the Tigers a proven internal option rather than forcing Harris to fill another rotation spot through free agency.

Tigers Re-Sign Jacob Waguespack to MLB Contract

Perhaps the most unexpected development involved Waguespack, who has reportedly agreed to a new one-year Major League contract with Detroit.

The 32-year-old right-hander had entered free agency following the season, making his return a noteworthy move as Harris begins rebuilding the bullpen.

As we previously reported when six Tigers entered free agency, Waguespack was among the pitchers whose futures remained unsettled.

Now, Detroit has decided to bring him back.

Waguespack’s deal carries a $1.3 million guarantee, with another $200,000 available in performance bonuses tied to innings pitched, per MLB Trade Rumors.

What These Moves Mean for Detroit’s Offseason

Monday’s decisions provide an early glimpse into how Harris intends to reshape the Tigers following their disappointing 76-86 season.

Declining Jansen’s option creates a significant opening in the bullpen, while retaining Anderson gives Detroit another established starting pitcher.

Waguespack’s return also adds organizational pitching depth, although the Tigers still have questions to answer about their late-inning relief options.

And Harris isn’t finished.

Detroit must continue managing its crowded 40-man roster while preparing for additional offseason deadlines later this month.

For now, the message is clear.

Kenley Jansen is out. Drew Anderson is staying. Jacob Waguespack is back.

And the Tigers’ offseason roster reconstruction is officially underway.