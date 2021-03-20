Detroit Tigers demote 2 top prospects prior to Saturday’s game

by

Sharing is caring!

According to multiple reports, the Detroit Tigers have demoted two of their top prospects, though neither move comes as any surprise.

Evan Petzold is reporting that the Tigers have reassigned prospects Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson to the team’s mini-camp.

As noted by Petzold, the Tigers now have 39 players remaining in MLB Spring Training.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.