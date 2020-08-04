Detroit Tigers demote RHP Anthony Castro

According to the Detroit Tigers, they have optioned RHP Anthony Castro to their alternate training site in Toledo.

Castro has appeared in one game for the Tigers in 2020, giving up 2 earned runs in one inning of work.

A corresponding move is not included as MLB rosters will drop from 30 to 28 later in the week, so expect one more player to be optioned before the end of the week.

The Tigers today have optioned RHP Anthony Castro to the club’s alternate training site. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) August 4, 2020