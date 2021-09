Following Friday’s win over the Cincinnati Reds, the Detroit Tigers announced they have optioned INF Zach Short to Triple A Toledo.

With the Tigers being short on arms right now, expect them to call up a pitcher prior to Saturday’s game.

The Tigers have announced the following roster move: *Optioned INF Zack Short to Triple A Toledo A corresponding roster move will be made prior to tomorrow’s game. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) September 4, 2021