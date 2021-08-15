Detroit Tigers DFA pitcher to make room for SP Drew Hutchinson

Following their 6-4 win over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday night, the Detroit Tigers have designated P Buck Farmer for assignment.

The move is necessary to make room for SP Drew Hutchinson, who will start for the Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

This is the second time this season that Farmer has been designated for assignment.

