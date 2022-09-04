Michael Pineda Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers DFA SP Michael Pineda

On Saturday, Michael Pineda made his 11th start of the season for the Detroit Tigers and it did not go well as he allowed five runs on six hits in four innings of work during a 12-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

A day later, following the Tigers’ 3-2 loss to the Royals, it was reported that Pineda has been designated for assignment.

“I hate it for Michael,” said Tigers manager A.J. Hinch. “Nothing worse than telling a veteran of his magnitude and his career that we’re moving on from him. But for us, it’s time to take a look at the guys who have a better chance of being here.” -Per Cody Stavenhagen

On the season, Pineda is 2-7 with a 5.79 ERA with 26 strikeouts and eight walks in 46.2 innings of work.

