Detroit Tigers DFA veteran pitcher to make room for Eduardo Rodriguez

Prior to the game, Game 1 of the series, the Detroit Tigers announced they have reinstated LHP Eduardo Rodriguez from the restricted list and designated Wily Peralta for assignment.

From Detroit News:

Shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch summoned veteran pitcher Wily Peralta into his office and notified him that he was being designated for assignment.

“He’s a pro’s pro,” Hinch said. “You hate doing that with anyone, but doing it with a guy like Wily Peralta is even tougher.”

“We’re going to give Wily a chance to pitch somewhere else while we look at some guys who are more likely to be here (next season),” Hinch said. “Hill specifically.”

“I hesitate to call him a reliever,” Hinch said about Garrett Hill. “Garrett is a young pitcher who has really developed. I told him, usually you don’t do this after arguably your best start. But where we’re at in the season and where he’s at — he’s answered every question that we’ve had about where he fits.”

“Just restrictions we put on ourselves to have him stay up here at this level,” Hinch said. “We think him being up here with (pitching coaches) Chris Fetter and Juan Nieves and being at the Major League level is something he’s earned.

“And it’s also something that will be more beneficial if he fits on the club next year.”

Nation, do you think the Detroit Tigers designating Wily Peralta for assignment as a corresponding move to activating Eduardo Rodriguez was the right move?

