Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera wins MLB award following historic week

What a week it was for Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera, who is now a member of the 3000-hit club.
Cabrera picked up his 3000th career hit on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies and for his accomplishment, he has now been honored by Major League Baseball.
On Monday, Cabrera was named co-MLB Player of the Week along with Ty France and Cody Bellinger.
Make history, get hardware. Those are the rules. pic.twitter.com/USInaxletx
— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 25, 2022
From MLB:
Cabrera and France shared the honor as co-Players of the Week in the American League, while Bellinger won outright in the National League.
Cabrera went 7-for-18 at the plate (.389), but no hit carried more impact than his single to right field in the bottom of the first inning Saturday versus the Rockies. That knock made Cabrera the 33rd member of baseball’s 3,000-hit club, and just the seventh with at least 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.
This marks the 16th time Cabrera has been named Player of the Week. Since the Award’s inauguration in the NL (1973) and AL (1974), no player has accrued more weekly honors.
Lombardi: NFL draft buzz and why the draft begins at No. 6
When I was working for the Raiders, our draft room was always the same. The room, the methods, the process were frozen in time. Before entering the room, the year might be 2001, but once crossing over the sill of the door, you were back in 1967. Al Davis had great success drafting players, and he wasn’t about to change his method with fancy magnetic cards detailing critical information. The highest security clearance a CIA operative can obtain is called Top Secret, but when they add the letters SCI (standing for “sensitive compartmentalized information”), this allows the operative to examine anything. There were maybe two people at the Raiders with that classification — no one knew what Davis was thinking.
Towards the end of the day’s meeting, Davis would ask Mickey Marvin, his former guard and now area scout with good penmanship (Davis required good penmanship in everything he was given to read) to stand next to the magnetic board and write the positions along the top of the board, starting with quarterback and ending with kicker and punter. On the side of the board, he would tell Marvin to write 1A, 1B and 1C in big letters, then continue further down with 2A, 2B and 3. Once the rounds were written, Davis would start placing players in those categories. In the 1A category, Davis might only have six to eight players he felt were elite. He was not alone in his separation of the first round, as other teams also break down the first round in sections, treating 1A like the Navy treats Seal Team Six, the best of the best. Remember: Not all first rounders are true first rounders, and the separation helps clarify the draft day plan for teams.
