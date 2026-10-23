Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler just completed his third MLB season, and the Tigers already control him for four more years. That is the catch on any Dillon Dingler extension. A deal this winter would not be about keeping him off the open market soon. It would be about buying free agent years from a catcher who is already 28.

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Dillon Dingler is a Gold Glove finalist again

Dingler played in 145 games during the 2026 season. He hit .243 with 27 home runs and 91 RBIs, with a .302 on-base percentage, a .446 slugging percentage and a .749 OPS. He also produced 4.2 Baseball Reference WAR and earned the first All-Star selection of his career.

The glove is the bigger story. Dingler won the American League Gold Glove Award at catcher in 2025, and he is one of three AL finalists again this year alongside Brandon Valenzuela of the Blue Jays and Austin Wells of the Yankees. His plus-17 Fielding Run Value was the best of any catcher in baseball. The winners are announced on ESPN on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Sep 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler (13) catches a foul ball in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Tigers have team control for Dillon Dingler through 2030

Alvin Garcia of SI’s Tigers site, citing RosterResource’s control calendar, has Dingler under team control through 2030, with free agency following that season. Those years run through the salary system rather than a guaranteed deal. Dingler would be 32 years old by the time he reached the open market.

Dingler made $834,900 in 2026. His 2027 salary has not been set, which is part of what makes the timing a live question for president of baseball operations Scott Harris.

Why a Dillon Dingler extension makes sense now

The Tigers are better off giving Dingler a long-term deal now than negotiating his salary one year at a time until 2030. Kevin McGonigle already has an eight-year, $150 million extension that begins in 2027, and Max Clark will need a deal of his own. Dingler’s age is the argument for getting to him first.

Garcia wrote, “The strongest case for acting now is straightforward. A guarantee can give Dingler security while providing the Tigers with predictable costs and potentially better terms than waiting until free agency approaches. Both sides could benefit if the agreement reflects the risk each accepts.”

If Dingler takes home a second straight Gold Glove Award on Nov. 1, Detroit will be negotiating with a two-time winner at the hardest position to replace. That does not make the decision easier.