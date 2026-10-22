The Detroit Tigers have two of baseball’s best defensive players, and now they have the hardware to prove it. On Thursday, Dillon Dingler and Zach McKinstry were named winners of the 2026 Fielding Bible Awards, giving Detroit an impressive pair of defensive honors.

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Dingler earned the award at catcher, while McKinstry was recognized as baseball’s top multi-position defender. For McKinstry, it marks his first career Fielding Bible Award, while Dingler joins an exclusive group of Tigers catchers to receive the honor.

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler (13) catches for a foul out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Monday, August 24, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dillon Dingler Continues to Establish Himself Among MLB’s Elite

Dingler’s selection was particularly convincing, as the Tigers catcher received 15 of 17 first-place votes from the award’s voting panel. His recognition follows an outstanding defensive season in which he recorded 15 Defensive Runs Saved and excelled at pitch framing, blocking, and controlling the running game.

His achievement also puts him alongside Hall of Famer Iván Rodríguez as the only Detroit catchers to win the award. Rodríguez captured the inaugural Fielding Bible Award at catcher in 2006, giving Dingler another noteworthy connection to one of the greatest defensive catchers in franchise history.

As we previously reported when Dingler was named a Gold Glove finalist, his defensive performance has also positioned him as a strong candidate to win his second consecutive Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

Dingler’s ability to impact games behind the plate was a major reason he entered the awards announcement as a leading contender, with his performance highlighted in the evaluation of baseball’s top defensive catchers.

Zach McKinstry Recognized for Incredible Versatility

McKinstry’s award highlights just how valuable his versatility has become for manager A.J. Hinch and the Tigers. During the 2026 season, he appeared at second base, shortstop, third base, all three outfield positions, and even made an appearance as a pitcher.

That flexibility allowed Detroit to adjust its lineup without sacrificing defensive reliability, making McKinstry one of the most useful players on the roster.

His impressive defensive season was also recognized in a breakdown of the multi-position award contenders, which highlighted his ability to contribute across seven positions.

Congrats to Zach McKinstry on his first career Fielding Bible Award! pic.twitter.com/yfvV1qqoMQ — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) October 22, 2026

What the Fielding Bible Awards Mean for Detroit in 2027

The two awards provide another encouraging sign for Detroit as the organization prepares for the 2027 season. With Dingler anchoring the defense behind the plate and McKinstry capable of playing nearly anywhere, the Tigers have two valuable pieces who can make an impact well beyond their offensive production.

And with both players also nominated for 2026 Gold Gloves, Detroit’s defensive recognition might not be finished just yet.