Detroit Tigers dominate Texas Rangers with season high offensive output

Let’s just say that it was a good night for the Detroit Tigers against the struggling Texas Rangers in front of another loud crowd at Comerica Park tonight.

A 14-0 whitewashing of the Rangers featured season bests for Detroit in offensive output in runs and hits, as well as posting their third shutout in the past four games – something they’d not accomplished since the 2009 season. Not bad.

19 hits paced Detroit tonight, who saw all nine batters step up to the plate in the 6th inning for the first time since August of 2001 – coincidently, also against the Rangers. Their seven runs during the 6th were the most in a single inning since April of 2017.

Miguel Cabrera continued to climb the MLB stats ladder, driving in five runs while picking up career hit No. 2,931. In doing so he passed Rogers Hornsby and Jake Beckley to take sole possession of 38th place on the all-time list.

Starting pitcher Casey Mize had another strong outing despite pitching only four innings, giving up zero runs while allowing just one single.

The Tigers will continue their series against the Rangers tomorrow at Comerica Park starting at 7:10 PM EST.