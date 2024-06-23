Detroit Tigers Dominate With Four Homers in White Sox Rout





Colt Keith’s standout performance and a powerful offense led the Detroit Tigers to an 11-2 victory

The Detroit Tigers put on an impressive show on Sunday, crushing the Chicago White Sox 11-2 in front of a lively crowd of 22,975 at Comerica Park. This decisive win secured the Tigers a 2-1 series victory over their division rivals, bringing a much-needed boost to the team and their fans.

Offensive Explosion Leads the Way

The Tigers’ offense was on fire, starting with an explosive first inning that set the tone for the game. Colt Keith led the charge with a performance that fell just a triple short of hitting for the cycle. The team jumped to an early 9-0 lead through the first two innings, racking up a total of 16 hits and four home runs. Akil Baddoo, Riley Greene, and Zach McKinstry all joined the home run parade, providing the kind of offensive firepower that has been missing in recent games.

Manager AJ Hinch praised the team’s effort, saying, “Every day’s a challenge, and you try to enjoy these. We had a really good game. We had really good at-bats. It was a really good offensive day for us. It continues to demonstrate to us that we’re very capable.”

Strong Support for Reese Olson

Tigers starter Reese Olson enjoyed a rare luxury: substantial run support. Olson sailed through six innings, striking out three and walking none, taking full advantage of the Tigers’ offensive outburst. He appreciated the cushion provided by his teammates, sharing, “Happy to sit, obviously. Everyone’s having fun. Everyone’s loose. It’s big for the morale. It’s fun, for sure.”

The Tigers’ onslaught began with Matt Vierling’s triple in the first inning, followed by Keith’s homer and Baddoo’s two-run shot. By the end of the first inning, Detroit had hit for the cycle, a feat not seen since 2006.

Looking Ahead After a Joyful Victory

Sunday’s victory provided a bright spot in a challenging season for Detroit. “That was a lot of fun,” said Keith, who has been on a hot streak, hitting .385 over his last ten games. “Us as a team really needed it.”

With this uplifting win, the Tigers now set their sights on a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. They aim to carry forward the momentum and continue building on their Sunday success, hoping to delight their fans with more strong performances.