Thursday, July 2, 2020
Detroit Tigers double-down on Ernie Harwell Spring Training tradition [Video]

By Don Drysdale

For years, Ernie Harwell would kick off the Detroit Tigers Grapefruit League schedule by reciting the ‘Voice of the Turtle’ and that was no different this year.

But as we know, thanks (or no thanks) to COVID-19, the Tigers are having a Spring Training 2.0 to prep for the 2020 Major League Baseball season, which will no begin on July 23.

On Friday, pitchers and catchers will report to Comerica Park to begin their workouts and in honor of the occasion, the Tigers have doubled-down on Harwell’s great tradition.

