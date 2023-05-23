Detroit Tigers – Down On The Farm: Erie and Lakeland split their series while Toledo and West Michigan lost their series

The Detroit Tigers Minor League Teams had a rough week going a combined 10-14. Their AAA team, the Toledo Mud Hens, took on the Omaha Storm Chasers. The AA team, the Erie Seawolves, took on the Harrisburg Senators. The High A affiliate of the Tigers the West Michigan Whitecaps faced off with the Great Lakes Loons. The A-level affiliate, the Lakeland Flying Tigers, had a series with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels.

Detroit Tigers- AAA Toledo Mud Hens

Mud Hens (20-18) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (15-22)

The Toledo Mud Hens dropped their series against Omaha, winning two of the six games.

Tuesday: Toledo 9, Omaha 2

The Mud Hens started the week off with a win over Omaha. Four Mud Hens hitters had two hits, but Parker Meadows led the way for the offense driving in three runs. Ashton Goudeau got the ball in the opener and went just one inning giving up one run on one hit; he walked three and struck out one. The bullpen held it down for Toledo, combing for eight innings of work between four pitchers allowing just one run on eight hits; they combined for five walks and 11 strikeouts.

Wednesday: Toledo 8, Omaha 16

Toledo drops their first game of the week to Omaha. Six hitters in the Mud Hens lineup picked up multiple hits, with Tyler Nevin and Michael Papierski both picking up three hits in the loss. Zach Logue got the start and only lasted 0.2 innings giving up seven runs, four of which were earned on five hits; he walked one and failed to record a strikeout.

Thursday: Toledo 0, Omaha 9

The Mud Hens dropped their second straight game to the Storm Chasers. The offense failed to show up for Toledo in this one, as they only picked up three hits coming from Andre Lipcius, Jonathan Davis, and Jermaine Palacios. Brennan Hanifee got the start and picked up his third loss of the season, going 4.2 innings, giving up three runs on six hits; he walked two and struck out four.

Friday: Toledo 1, Omaha 9

Toledo continued their struggles against Omaha, dropping their third straight. Jonathan Davis led the Mud Hens offense with two hits and scored their lone run. Miguel Del Pozo got the start going one inning, not allowing a base runner or a run, he struck out two. Austin Bergner came in after that and struggled, giving up four runs on four hits; he walked four and struck out one.

Saturday: Toledo 4, Omaha 1

The Mud Hens got back in the win column against Omaha. Five different Toledo hitters had a hit to pace the offense. Reese Olson got the start and picked up his second win going five innings giving up no runs and just one hit; he walked two and struck out nine.

Sunday: Toledo 4, Omaha 8

Toledo dropped the finale to the Storm Chasers. The Mud Hens offense had 15 hits on the day; despite the loss, Andre Lipcius led the way collecting four hits, with four other players picking up two hits each. Ashton Goudeau got the start going four innings giving up four runs, three of which were earned on six hits; he walked two and struck out three.

Weekly Toledo Leaders

Parker Meadows: 6-21, 4 R, 2 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 BB

Tyler Nevin: 7-26, 2 R, 2 2B, RBI, 2 BB

Andre Lipcius: 10-24, 3 R, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 3 BB

Jonathan Davis: 8-17, 3 R, 2 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB, SB

Corey Joyce: 5-17, 2 R, 2B, 3 BB

Reese Olson: 5 IP, W, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: Toledo will return home to take on the Rochester Red Wings, who are the AAA affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The Red Wings will have the 20th-ranked Nationals prospect pitching in this series LHP Matt Cronin and Cronin will probably pitch out of the bullpen every opposite day.

Detroit Tigers- AA Erie SeaWolves

SeaWolves (17-16) vs. Harrisburg Senators (16-16)

The Erie SeaWolves split their series with the Senators and lost first place in the division, now trailing Richmond by a half-game.

Tuesday: Erie 18, Harrisburg 8

The SeaWolves' offense went off in the first game of the week against the Senators. Colt Keith led the way going 6-6 and hitting for the cycle, he had two home runs, a double, a triple, and two singles while driving in seven runs. Ty Madden got the start going four innings giving up four runs, only two of which were earned on four hits; he walked two and struck out three.

Wednesday: Erie 4, Harrisburg 2

Erie picked up their second win over Harrisburg. Grant Witherspoon led the offense with two hits, Luis Garcia delivered the big hit though with a three-run home run in the Top of the 2nd. Sawyer Gipson-Long got the start for Erie going 4.1 innings, giving up just one run on five hits; he walked four and struck out three.

Thursday: Erie 2, Harrisburg 4

The SeaWolves picked up their first loss of the week to the Senators. Jake Holton led the way for the offense with two hits and the team’s lone RBI. Wilmer Flores made the start by going five innings giving up two runs on four hits; he walked two and struck out four.

Friday: Erie 6, Harrisburg 0

The SeaWolves got back in the win column against Harrisburg. Andrew Navigato led the Erie offense with two hits, and Jake Holton and Daniel Cabrera each drove in two runs. Brant Hurter got the start going five innings, and he didn't allow a run on four hits; he didn't issue a walk and struck out four.

Saturday: Erie 8, Harrisburg 10

Erie picked up their second loss of the week. The SeaWolves' offense was led by Colt Keith, who had three hits and two RBI. Keider Montero got the start going, and he struggled going 1.2 innings, giving up six runs on six hits; he walked two and struck out three.

Sunday: Erie 6, Harrisburg 8

The SeaWolves lost the finale to Harrisburg. Colt Keith was at it again, picking up three hits and Wenceel Perez drove in two runs. Ty Madden made his second start and struggled going 3.2 innings, giving up three runs on five hits; he walked two and struck out four.

Weekly Erie Leaders

Colt Keith:13-25, 9 R, 2 2B, 3B, 4 HR, 10 RBI, 4 BB

Wenceel Perez: 5-21, 4 R, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 3 BB

Jake Holton: 6-20, 3 R, 2B, 5 RBI, 3 BB

Trei Cruz: 6-23, 4 R, 2 2B, 2 3B, RBI, 3 BB

Grant Witherspoon: 10-20, 7 R, 4 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 4 BB, SB

Andrew Navigato: 5-18, R, 2B, 4 RBI

Brant Hurter: 5 IP, W, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: Erie will return home for a rematch of last year’s Eastern League Championship against the Somerset Patriots, the AA affiliate of the New York Yankees. The Patriots have four of the top five Yankees prospects; Outfielder Jasson Dominguez, who is ranked first and also 37th overall; Catcher Austin Wells, who is the Yankees' second-ranked prospect; Outfielder Everson Pereira, whose fourth-ranked; and SS Trey Sweeney, who is ranked fifth in the Yankees system.

Detroit Tigers- High A West Michigan Whitecaps

Whitecaps (20-13) vs. Great Lakes Loons (21-12)

The West Michigan Whitecaps dropped their series with Great Lakes and missed out on a chance at first place.

Tuesday: West Michigan 11, Great Lakes 10

The Whitecaps got the week started with a win over the Loons. All but one of the starting nine hitters for West Michigan had a hit, with four of those hitters having a multi-hit day. Williander Moreno got the start, and he struggled, going four innings and giving up six runs on six hits; he walked two and struck out one.

Wednesday: West Michigan 2, Great Lakes 4

West Michigan dropped their first game of the week to the Loons. Austin Murr led the offense with two hits, and Eliezer Alonzo and Dillon Paulson each drove in a run. Wilkel Hernandez made the start going 4.2 innings; he did not allow a run on three hits; he walked one and struck out one.

Thursday: West Michigan 0, Great Lakes 10

The Whitecaps dropped their second straight game to Great Lakes. The offense combined for five total hits coming from five different players; Roberto Campos had the only extra-base hit on the day with a double. Carlos Pena got the start and took his second loss of the season, going three innings and giving up five runs on six hits; he walked two and struck out five.

Friday: West Michigan 2, Great Lakes 3

West Michigan dropped their third straight to the Loons, as Great Lakes scored three runs in the ninth to walk it off. The Whitecaps' offense was led by Austin Murr, who picked up two hits in the loss. Garrett Burhenn got the start going five innings; he didn't allow a run on two hits; he walked one and struck out seven. Burhenn left the game in line for the win, but in the ninth, Trevin Michael gave up three runs on one hit and two walks in 0.1 innings of work.

Saturday: West Michigan 6, Great Lakes 0

The Whitecaps got back in the win column with a win over Great Lakes. Izaac Pacheco and Eliezer Alfonzo led the offense with three hits and an RBI each. Jack O'Loughlin got the ball and picked up his second win of the season, going five innings; he didn't allow a run on three hits; he walked one and struck out four.

Sunday: West Michigan 3, Great Lakes 6

West Michigan dropped their fourth game to the Loons. Chris Meyers led the offense with three hits, two home runs, and all three RBI. Williander Moreno got the ball and went 2.1 innings, and he didn't give up a run on three hits; he didn't walk anyone or strike anyone out.

Weekly West Michigan Leaders

Izaac Pacheco: 8-22, 4 R, 2B, HR, RBI, 5 BB

Chris Meyers: 5-13, 3 R, 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI, BB

Eliezer Alfonzo: 5-22, 2 R, 3 RBI, BB

Austin Murr: 6-22, 2 R, 3 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 4 BB

Jack O’Loughlin: 5 IP, W, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Garrett Burhenn: 5 IP, ND, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: West Michigan will return home to take on the Lake County Captains, the High A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The Captains will bring in the 99th-ranked prospect Outfielder Chase DeLauter who ranks seventh in the Guardians system, and Guardians tenth-ranked prospect OF/2B Jake Fox.

Detroit Tigers- A-Level Lakeland Flying Tigers

Flying Tigers (13-20) vs. Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (19-14)

The Lakeland Flying Tigers salvaged a series split against the Mighty Mussels.

Tuesday: Lakeland 5, Fort Myers 6

The Flying Tigers started their series against Fort Myers with a loss. Mike Rothenburg and Adinso Reyes led the Lakeland offense with two hits each, while Luke Gold drove in two runs. Cole Patten got the start in this one going four innings, giving up four runs, three earned on four hits; he walked one and struck out five.

Wednesday: Lakeland 7, Fort Myers 1

Lakeland got back in the win column with their first win of the week against Fort Myers. The Flying Tigers' offense was led by Seth Stephenson, picking up two hits on the day. Sean Guenther got the start going two innings, giving up just one hit. He did not allow a run; he didn’t walk anyone and struck out four.

Thursday: Lakeland 1, Fort Myers 2

The Flying Tigers dropped their second game of the week to the Mighty Mussels, another one-run loss. Six different Lakeland hitters had a hit in the loss, with Mike Rothenburg driving in the lone run on a solo home run. Troy Melton got the start going 1.1 innings, and he didn’t allow a run on one hit; he walked one and struck out three.

Friday: Lakeland 7, Fort Myers 6

Lakeland evened up their series against Fort Myers at two games apiece. The Flying Tigers got a big game from Luke Gold, who had three hits, and Peyton Graham, who hit a three-run home run. Marco Jimenez got the ball to start and went 2.2 innings giving up two runs; one earned without giving up a hit; he walked two and struck out one.

Saturday: Lakeland 3, Fort Myers 4

Lakeland dropped their third game of the week to the Mighty Mussels. The Flying Tigers' offense was led by Peyton Graham, who had two hits on the day. Max Green made the start for Lakeland going one inning, and he didn't allow a run or a hit, walked one, and struck out one. Ulices Campos came in in relief, went four innings, and gave up four runs on six hits; he walked two and struck out four.

Sunday: Lakeland 6, Fort Myers 5

The Flying Tigers picked up a win in the finale against Fort Myers. Serigo Tapia had three hits, as well as Seth Stephenson and Carlos Pelegrin each picking up two hits. Carlos Marcano got the start going four innings giving up two runs on four hits; he walked two and struck out four.

Weekly Lakeland Leaders

Seth Stephenson: 5-16, 3 R, 2B, 3B, RBI, 2 SB

Peyton Graham: 4-17, 2 R, 2B, HR, 5 RBI, 3 BB, SB

Adinso Reyes: 6-17, 5 R, 2 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB

Jose De La Cruz: 5-19, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, 3 BB

Luke Gold: 5-13, R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, BB, SB

Sergio Tapia: 3-7, 3 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: Lakeland will head to Daytona to take on the Daytona Tortugas, the A-level affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. The Tortugas will bring in the 56th-ranked prospect 3B Cam Collier, who ranks fourth in the Reds System, and Reds ninth-ranked prospect 3B Sal Stewart.