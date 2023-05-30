Detroit Tigers – Down On The Farm: Erie and West Michigan win their series, Lakeland splits, and Toledo only wins one game.

The Detroit Tigers Minor League Teams had a solid week, with two claiming series wins and another splitting their series. Their AAA team the Toledo Mud Hens, went up against the Rochester Red Wings. The AA team the Erie SeaWolves faced off with the Somerset Patriots in a rematch of the 2022 Eastern League Championship. The High A affiliate of the Tigers, the West Michigan Whitecaps, faced off with the Lake County Captains. The A-level affiliate, the Lakeland Flying Tigers, had a series with the Daytona Tortugas.

Detroit Tigers- AAA Toledo Mud Hens

Mud Hens (22-22) vs. Rochester Red Wings (17-26)

The Toledo Mud Hens dropped five of their six games against Rochester.

- Advertisement -

Tuesday: Toledo 3, Rochester 5

The Mud Hens dropped their series opener to Rochester. The Toledo offense was led by Tyler Nevin, Donny Sands, and Jermaine Palacios; Nevin and Sands each had two hits, while Palacios had two RBI. Zach Logue got the ball to get the series started going five innings giving up one on four hits; he didn’t issue a walk and struck out four.

Wednesday: Toledo 0, Rochester 3

The Mud Hens dropped their second straight to Rochester. The Toledo offense was led by Andrew Knapp, who had two hits on the day. Brennan Hanifee got the ball and took his fourth loss of the season going five innings giving up three runs, two earned on three hits; he walked two and struck out three.

Thursday: Toledo 6, Rochester 7

- Advertisement -

Toledo lost their third straight to the Red Wings. Four different Mud Hens hitters had two hits each, while Corey Joyce led the way with two RBI. Austin Bergner got the start going four innings giving up three runs, two earned on four hits; he walked three and struck out six.

Friday: Toledo 3, Rochester 2

The Mud Hens picked up their first win of the week over the Red Wings. The Toledo offense was led by Parker Meadows, who had two hits and two RBI. Reese Olson got the ball and went five innings giving up one run on four hits; he didn't walk anyone and struck out ten.

- Advertisement -

Saturday: Toledo 7, Rochester 12

The Mud Hens dropped their fourth game to the Red Wings. Tyler Nevin, Donny Sands, and Andrew Knapp all had two hits in the loss, with Knapp picking up two RBI. Ashton Goudeau got the start and he got rocked going 1.2 innings giving up eight runs on six hits; he walked two and didn't strike anyone out.

Sunday: Toledo 4, Rochester 6

The Mud Hens lost their fifth game of the week to Rochester. Michael Papierski led the offense with two hits and an RBI in the loss. Zach Logue got the ball and went 4.2 innings giving up three runs on five hits; he walked two and struck out seven.

Weekly Toledo Leaders

Parker Meadows: 5-20, 2 R, 4 RBI, 3 BB

Tyler Nevin: 7-27, 4 R, 2 2B, RBI, BB

Andrew Knapp: 5-12, R, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB

Donny Sands: 8-18, 2 R, 2B, 4 RBI

Michael Papierski: 6-18, 3 R, 3 2B, 3 RBI, 5 BB

Reese Olson: 5 IP, ND, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 10 K

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: Toledo will return home to take on the Indianapolis Indians who are the AAA affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Mud Hens lost their last series against Indianapolis, going 1-5 against the Indians. The Indians will have the Pirates' second, fourth, and fifth-ranked prospects. C/2B/OF Endy Rodriguez who ranks second for the Pirates as well as 43rd on the top 100. The Pirates' fourth-ranked prospect, as well as the 65th-ranked prospect RHP Quinn Priester who will most likely pitch Friday, and 2B/SS Nick Gonzales, who is the Pirates' fifth-ranked prospect.

Detroit Tigers- AA Erie SeaWolves

SeaWolves (20-19) vs. Somerset Patriots (23-15)

The Erie SeaWolves secured a series win over the Patriots in a rematch of the Eastern League Championship.

Tuesday: Erie 7, Somerset 3

The SeaWolves got their week started off with a win over Somerset. The Erie offense was led by Dillon Dingler, Colt Keith, and Daniel Cabrera; Dingler had two hits, Keith had two RBI, and Cabrera had two hits and two RBI. Sawyer Gipson-Long got the start going five innings giving up one run on two hits and picking up a win; he walked one and struck out seven.

Wednesday: Erie 1, Somerset 3

The SeaWolves took their first loss of the week to the Patriots. Colt Keith led the offense with three hits and the lone RBI. Wilmer Flores got the start going five innings giving up no runs on four hits; he walked one and struck out one.

Thursday: Erie 7, Somerset 6

The SeaWolves got back in the win column by beating Somerset. The offense was led by the one and two hitters in Trei Cruz and Colt Keith, who combined for five hits, four runs scored, and two RBI. Brent Hurter got the start going five innings giving up one run on four hits; he walked two and struck out six.

Friday: Erie 10, Somerset 4

The SeaWolves picked up their second straight win over the Patriots. The offense was led by Trei Cruz, who picked up two hits on the day as well as three RBI. Keider Montero made the start for Erie going five innings, and giving up two runs on four hits. He also picked up his second win of the season; he walked four and struck out three.

Saturday: Erie 17, Somerset 3

The Erie offense exploded to secure their third straight win and fourth win of the week over the Patriots. The SeaWolves' offense was led by everyone as all but one of the starting nine had a hit; Andrew Navigato had five RBI coming on a three-run home run and a two-run home run. Ty Madden made the start going four innings giving up two runs on four hits; he walked four and struck out six.

Sunday: Erie 2, Somerset 3

The SeaWolves dropped the finale to the Patriots. The Erie offense was led by Jake Holton and Gage Workman, who each had two hits and drove in a run. Adam Wolf made the start for Erie, going 2.2 innings, giving up four hits. He didn't allow a run; he walked one and struck out three.

Weekly Erie Leaders

Colt Keith: 7-16, 3 R, 2B, 4 RBI, 3 BB

Jake Holton: 5-21, 6 R, HR, 2 RBI, 5 BB

Trei Cruz: 9-25, 6 R, 2B, HR, 6 RBI, 3 BB

Andrew Navigato: 5-22, 5 R, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 3 BB, SB

Keider Montero: 5 IP, W, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

Brant Hurter: 5 IP, ND, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 R, 2 BB, 6 K

Sawyer Gipson-Long: 5 IP, W, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 R, 1 BB, 7 K

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: Erie will hit the road for Richmond to take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the AA affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. This is Erie’s third series against Richmond this season, and they are 7-5 against the Flying Squirrels. Richmond will bring in the 18th-ranked prospect SS Marco Luciano who also is the Giants' second-ranked prospect and the Giants' fifth-ranked prospect OF Vaun Brown.

Detroit Tigers- High A West Michigan Whitecaps

WhiteCaps (22-17) vs. Lake County Captains (20-19)

The West Michigan Whitecaps picked up another series win this time against the Captains.

Tuesday: West Michigan 9, Lake County 17

The Whitecaps dropped their series opener to the Captains. The offense was led by Josh Crouch, who had two hits and three RBI; Chris Meyers and newly acquired Brady Allen had two hits each as well. Wilkel Hernandez made the start and picked up his third loss of the year, going 1.2 innings, giving up six runs, two earned runs, on five hits; he walked two and struck out three.

Wednesday: West Michigan 0, Lake County 4

West Michigan dropped their second straight to Lake County. The Whitecaps only managed two hits, with those coming from Roberto Campos and Chris Meyers. Carlos Pena got the start and took his third loss. He went five innings, giving up three runs, only one earned, on five hits; he didn’t walk anyone and struck out two.

Thursday: West Michigan 4, Lake County 0

The Whitecaps picked up their first win of the week against Lake County. Josh Crouch and Danny Serretti picked up three hits each in the win, and Serretti had two RBI. Garrett Burhenn got the start going five innings and did not give up a run on five hits; he walked three and struck out one.

Friday: West Michigan 9, Lake County 8

West Michigan picked up their second win of the week over Lake County. Ryan Kreidler, who is playing for the Whitecaps on a rehab assignment, had three hits on the day. Roberto Campos and Dillon Paulson each had two RBI. Troy Melton got the ball to start going 1.2 innings giving up one run on one hit; he walked three and struck out one.

Saturday: West Michigan 1, Lake County 0

The Whitecaps got their third win of the week over the Captains. Five different West Michigan hitters had a hit, with Austin Murr driving in the game's lone run. Jack O'Loughlin got the start and went five innings, giving up just one hit and no runs to secure his third win of the season; he walked one and struck out five.

Sunday: West Michigan 5, Lake County 3

West Michigan picked up a win and secured a series victory over Lake County. The West Michigan offense was led by Chris Meyers, who had two hits and two RBI. Williander Moreno got the start going two innings. He didn't give up a run and allowed just one hit; he walked two and struck out two.

Weekly West Michigan Leaders

Ryan Kreidler: 3-9, R, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB

Roberto Campos: 3-14, R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 4 BB

Chris Meyers: 6-14, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, SB

Danny Serretti: 6-18, 5 R, 3 2B, 4 RBI, 2 BB

Brady Allen: 7-18, 4 R, HR, 4 RBI, 3 BB

Josh Crouch: 6-16, R, HR, 3 RBI, BB

Jack O’Loughlin: 5 IP, W, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: West Michigan will head back out on the road to Dayton to take on the Dayton Dragons, the High A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. The Whitecaps split their last series against the Dragons. The Dragons will feature SS Edwin Arroyo who is the Reds third-ranked prospect who also ranks 33rd on the top 100. Dayton will also have the Reds' eighth-ranked prospect RHP Chase Petty, who is expected to start twice in this series, once on Tuesday and most likely the finale on Sunday.

Detroit Tigers- A-Level Lakeland Flying Tigers

Flying Tigers (16-23) vs. Daytona Tortugas (16-23)

The Lakeland Flying Tigers got a series split against the Tortugas.

Tuesday: Lakeland 2, Daytona 3

The Flying Tigers dropped the first game of their series against Daytona. Peyton Graham led the Lakeland offense picking up two hits in the loss. Max Green made a spot start going one inning, giving up two runs on two hits; he didn’t walk anyone and struck out two. Cole Patten came in after Green, going five innings and giving up one run on four hits; he walked two and struck out five and took the loss as well.

Wednesday: Lakeland 8, Daytona 4

The Flying Tigers picked up their first win of the week against Daytona. The 1-2-3 hitters combined for seven of the Flying Tigers' 11 hits. Peyton Graham led the way with three hits and three RBI. Jake Miller got the start going three innings, giving up four runs on four hits; he walked one and struck out two.

Thursday: Lakeland 3, Daytona 2

Lakeland picked up their second straight win over the Tortugas. Mike Rothenburg led the way with three hits, while Carlos Pelegrin had two hits and two RBI. Garrett Apker got the start going four innings giving up two runs on four hits; he walked two and struck out two.

Friday: Lakeland 3, Daytona 6

Lakeland dropped their second game of the week to Daytona. Three Flying Tigers hitters had a hit, Seth Stephenson, Carlos Pelegrin, and Mike Rothenburg. Chance Kirby made the start for Lakeland, going one inning and not allowing a single base runner or run; he did not strike anyone out. Marco Jimenez came in relief of Kirby, and he struggled going 1.2 innings giving up four runs, one earned, on four hits; he didn't walk or strike out anyone.

Saturday: Lakeland 5, Daytona 9

The Flying Tigers lost their third game of the week to Daytona. The Lakeland offense was led by Abel Bastidas, Jose De La Cruz, and Dom Johnson; the three combined for five hits and five RBI. Max Green got the ball to start for Lakeland, going two innings and giving up one run on two hits; he didn't issue a walk and struck out two.

Sunday: Lakeland 4, Daytona 3

Lakeland salvaged a series split with a win over Daytona. The Flying Tigers only had three hits coming from Mike Rothenburg, Tyler Johnson, and Dom Johnson, with Tyler Johnson driving in two of the three runs by Lakland. Ulices Campos got the start giving up just one run on five hits; he walked two and struck out two.

Weekly Lakeland Leaders

Peyton Graham: 6-21, 4 R, HR, 4 RBI, SB

Mike Rothenburg: 6-18, 4 R, 2 2B, 2 BB

Carlos Pelegrin: 6-17, R, 3 2B, 5 RBI, 2 BB

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: Lakeland will return home to take on the Jupiter Hammerheads. The Hammerheads are the A-level affiliate of the Miami Marlins. The Hammerheads will bring in the Marlins' eighth-ranked prospect RHP Jacob Miller who is expected to start Wednesday, and the Marlins' 15th-ranked prospect 2B/SS Ian Lewis.