Detroit Tigers – Down On The Farm: Erie loses their series while the other three teams split their series

The Detroit Tigers Minor League Teams wrapped up their first month of the season. The Tigers AAA team the Toledo Mud Hens returned home to take on the Syracuse Mets. The AA team the Erie Seawolves also returned home to take on the Portland Seadogs in the Battle of the Seas. The High A affiliate of the Tigers the West Michigan Whitecaps continued their road trip taking on the Cedar Rapids Kernels. The A-level affiliate the Lakeland Flying Tigers also returned home taking on the Palm Beach Cardinals.

Toledo Mud Hens

Mud Hens (14-6) vs. Syracuse Mets (11-10)

The Toledo Mud Hens salvaged a series split against the Mets by winning the last two games of the week.

Tuesday: Toledo, Syracuse PPD

Wednesday Game 1: Toledo 4, Syracuse 1

Toledo took the first game of their doubleheader. Parker Meadows led the way with two hits while Ryan Kreidler drove in two runs. Reese Olson got the start going four innings giving up one run, and no earned runs on two hits; he walked two and struck out two.

Wednesday Game 2: Toledo 1, Syracuse 2

Toledo dropped the second game of their doubleheader with Syracuse. Andy Ibanez led the way with two hits for the Mud Hens. Alex Faedo made the start for Toledo going three innings giving up one run on two hits; he walked one and struck out one.

Thursday: Toledo 3, Syracuse 7

The Mudhens dropped their second straight to Syracuse. The Mud Hens offense was led by Andrew Knapp who picked up two hits on the night, and Jonathan Davis who drove in two of the three Toledo runs. Ashton Goudeau got the start for Toledo he went five innings giving up four runs three of which were earned runs on five hits; he walked one and struck out one.

Friday: Toledo 0, Syracuse 2

Toledo dropped their third straight game to Syracuse. The Mud Hens only managed two hits on the day coming from Jonathan Davis and Brendon Davis. Zach Logue got the start for Toledo and went five innings giving up two runs on six hits; he walked three and struck out six.

Saturday: Toledo 6, Syracuse 5

The Mud Hens got back in the win column against Syracuse. Three Toledo hitters had two hits apiece; Justyn-Henry Malloy, Andrew Knapp, and Jonathan Davis, Davis also had three RBI. Brenan Hanifee got the start going four innings giving up five runs on nine hits; he walked two and struck out four.

Sunday: Toledo 12, Syracuse 2

The Mud Hens salvaged a series split against Syracuse. The Mud Hens offense was led by Donny Sands who had three hits and Jermaine Palacios who had five RBI. Alex Faedo made his second start of the week going four innings giving up no hits and no runs; he did walk one and struck out five.

Weekly Toledo Leaders

Parker Meadows: 5-22, 3 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 3 BB

Andre Lipcius: 4-21, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 BB

Andrew Knapp: 7-13, 5 R, 2 2B, 3B, 5 BB, SB

Jonathan Davis: 6-21, 6 R, 2B, 2 3B, HR, 7 RBI, BB, SB

Alex Faedo: 2 GS, 7 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: Toledo will continue their homestand this time taking on the Indianapolis Indians the AAA affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Indianapolis features the 49th overall prospect C/2B/OF Endy Rodriguez, the 54th overall prospect RHP Quinn Priester who is expected to pitch Wednesday, and the Pirates fifth rated prospect 2B/SS Nick Gonzales.

Erie SeaWolves

Seawolves (7-8) vs. Portland Seadogs (11-4)

The Erie Seawolves picked up one win in their series against Portland before dropping their next five games to the Seadogs.

Tuesday: Erie 3, Portland 2

The Erie Seawolves got their week started with a walk-off win over the Seadogs. Grant Witherspoon led the offense picking up two hits and driving in all three Erie runs. Austin Bergner got the start and went three innings giving up one run on two hits; he struck out four and didn’t walk anyone.

Wednesday: Erie 1, Portland 6

Erie dropped their first game of the week to Portland. Grant Witherspoon, Jake Holton, and Julio Rodriguez each had a hit, Witherspoon scored the lone Seawolves run. Brant Hurter made the start and pitched well going four innings and giving up three hits, he did not allow a run; he didn’t walk anyone, and struck out six.

Thursday: Erie 1, Portland 4

The Seawolves would lose their second in a row to Portland. Jake Holton paced the offense with two hits as well as a run scored and Josh Crouch drove Holton in for the lone Erie run. Ty Madden got the start going four innings giving up two earned runs on six hits; he walked one and struck out three.

Friday: Erie 3, Portland 12

The Seawolves once again were dropped by the Seadogs. Trei Cruz led the Erie offense with three hits while Colt Keith and Ben Malgeri each had two hits. Sawyer Gipson-Long got the start and he struggled going three innings giving up five runs on seven hits; he didn't walk anyone and struck out six.

Saturday: Erie 10, Portland 11

The Seawolves dropped their fourth straight to Portland. Trei Cruz led the offense with four hits and four RBI followed by Grant Witherspoon who had three hits and three RBI on the day. Wilmer Flores got the start for Erie pitching four innings and giving up two runs on four hits; he didn't walk anyone and struck out five.

Sunday: Erie 2, Portland 6

The Seawolves lost their fifth straight game to Portland this one required extra innings. Erie had only five hits on the day and Wenceel Perez picked up two of them. Austin Bergner made his second start of the week and pitched well once again giving up no runs and only one hit; he walked five and struck out three.

Weekly Erie Leaders

Jake Holton: 6-21, 2 R, 3B, RBI, 3 BB

Trei Cruz: 8-19, 5 R, 2B, 3 HR, 6 RBI, BB

Grant Witherspoon: 7-25, 3 R, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 4 BB, 2 SB

Daniel Cabrera: 5-17, 2 R, 2 2B, RBI, 2 BB, SB

Brant Hurter: 4 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

Austin Bergner: 2 GS, 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 7 K

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: Erie will hit the road to take on the Bowie Baysox who are the AA affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The Baysox will bring in the 73rd-ranked prospect in the MLB 100 Heston Kjerstad and the Orioles' ninth-rated prospect 3B Coby Mayo.

West Michigan Whitecaps

WhiteCaps (9-6) vs. Ceder Rapids Kernels (6-8)

The West Michigan Whitecaps managed to take home a series split, allowing just one run total in their three wins.

Tuesday: West Michigan 0, Cedar Rapids 2

The Whitecaps dropped the first game of their series to Cedar Rapids. Izzac Pacheco, Austin Murr, and Justice Bigbie each had a hit. Carlos Pena got the start going four innings giving up two hits, but he did now allow a run; he walked two and struck out four.

Wednesday: West Michigan 10, Cedar Rapids 0

The Whitecaps returned the favor to the Kernels by shutting them out and winning their first game of the week. Chris Meyers had the big day going three for three and driving in three runs for the Whitecaps. Keider Montero took the ball for West Michigan and he dominated going four innings, he gave up only two hits and did not allow a run; he didn't walk anyone and struck out eight.

Thursday: West Michigan 1, Cedar Rapids 5

The Whitecaps dropped their second game of the week to Cedar Rapids. Danny Serretti led the offense with two hits and a run scored, and Izzac Pacheco drove in Serretti. Garrett Burhenn got the start for West Michigan going four innings, he did not allow a hit or a run; he walked zero batters and struck out three.

Friday: West Michigan 5, Cedar Rapids 7

The Whitecaps dropped another game to the Kernels. Jace Jung and Roberto Campos led the offense with two hits, Jung also drove in two of the five Whitecaps runs. Jack O'Laughlin got the start for West Michigan going 3.2 innings giving up one run on five hits; he walked three and struck out five.

Saturday: West Michigan 4, Cedar Rapids 0

West Michigan picks up their second win of the week with another shutout of Cedar Rapids. Justice Bigbie led the way for the offense with two hits, and three different Whitecaps hitters had an RBI. Wilkel Hernandez got the ball for the Whitecaps going four innings, he did not allow a run and allowed just two hits; he walked two and struck out six.

Sunday: West Michigan 13, Cedar Rapids 1

The Whitecaps picked up a big win to split the series with Cedar Rapids. Izzac Pacheco led the offense with four hits while Steele Walker and Roberto Campos had three hits. Justice Bigbie and Walker had four RBI each. Carlos Pena made his second start of the week and pitched well again going four innings and not allowing a run on one hit; he walked two and struck out six.

Weekly West Michigan Leaders

Jace Jung: 4-20, 3 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 3 BB

Roberto Campos: 7-26, 3 R, 2 2B, HR, 5 RBI, BB

Izzac Pacheco: 9-25, 2 R, 2B, 3 RBI, SB

Chris Meyers: 4-14, 5 R, 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 3 BB

Justice Bigbie: 9-18, 6 R, 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 3 BB, SB

Steele Walker: 5-18, 5 R, 3B, 6 RBI, 4 BB

Keider Montero: 4 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K

Carlos Pena: 2 GS, 8 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 10 K

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: West Michigan will continue their road trip this time, taking on the Beloit Sky Carp, the High A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. The Sky Carp feature the 55th-ranked prospect 3B Jacob Berry and their sixth and seventh-ranked prospects; sixth-ranked Catcher Joe Mack and seventh-ranked SS/3B Yidde Cappe.

Lakeland Flying Tigers

Flying Tigers (8-7) vs. Palm Beach Cardinals (8-7)

The Lakeland Flying Tigers split their series against Palm Beach with each team rotating wins.

Tuesday: Lakeland 13, Palm Beach 6

The Flying Tigers broke out the bats to get their week started off with a win. Dom Johnson led the team in hits with four while Andrew Jenkins and Mike Rothenburg led the team in RBI with four each. Edgardo Ibarra got the ball to get the week started going four innings giving up two runs, only one earned on four hits; he didn’t walk anyone and struck out two.

Wednesday: Lakeland 1, Palm Beach 4

Lakeland dropped their first one of the week to Palm Beach. Adinso Reyes picked up two hits on the day and Mike Rothenburg had the lone RBI for the Flying Tigers. Chris Williams Jr. got the start going two innings giving up two runs, one earned on two hits; he walked four and struck out four.

Thursday: Lakeland 10, Palm Beach 8

Lakeland picked up their second win of the week over the Cardinals. Dillon Dingler led the offense with three hits while Dom Johnson and Peyton Graham each picked up two hits. Troy Melton got the start for Lakeland going four innings giving up two runs on five hits; he didn't walk anyone and struck out four.

Friday: Lakeland 5, Palm Beach 13

Lakeland dropped their second of the week to even the series with Palm Beach. Four players for Lakeland had two hits each; Andrew Navigato, Dillon Dingler, Lazaro Benitez, and Moises Valero. Marco Jimenez got the start for Lakeland going 3.1 innings giving up five runs on six hits; he walked two and struck out seven.

Saturday: Lakeland 6, Palm Beach 5

The Flying Tigers picked up their third win of the week. Manuel Sequera picked up three hits and three RBI on the day, while Dillon Dingler and Seth Stephenson each had two hits. Ulices Campos made the start for Lakeland going four innings giving up two runs on five hits; he walked two and struck out five.

Sunday: Lakeland 4, Palm Beach 15

Lakeland drops its finale to split the series with Palm Beach. Five different Flying Tigers had a hit in this one with Moises Valero picking up two RBI. Carlos Marcano made the start going four innings giving up five runs on five hits; he walked four and struck out three.

Weekly Lakeland Leader

Mike Rothenburg: 3-15, 2 R, 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI

Dom Johnson: 8-20, 3 R, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB

Manuel Sequera: 5-16, 2 R, HR, 4 RBI

Lazaro Benitez: 5-14, 3 R, 4 2B, 3 RBI, BB

Dillon Dingler: 8-14, 4 R, 2 2B, 3 HR, 4 RBI, BB, SB

Edgardo Ibarra: 4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: Lakeland will hit the road to take on the Clearwater Threshers the Single A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. The Threshers will bring in the fourth and seventh-ranked prospects in the Phillies system. Outfielder Justice Crawford is ranked fourth in the Philadelphia system and Outfielder Gabriel Rincones Jr. ranks seventh in the system.