Detroit Tigers – Down On The Farm: Erie wins five of their six games while the other three affiliates combined for five wins

The Detroit Tigers Minor League Teams struggled last week. Their AAA team the Toledo Mud Hens took on the Indianapolis Indians. The AA team the Erie Seawolves took on the Richmond Flying Squirrels. The High A affiliate of the Tigers the West Michigan Whitecaps faced off with the Dayton Dragons. The A-level affiliate the Lakeland Flying Tigers had a series with the Jupiter Hammerheads.

Detroit Tigers – AAA Toledo Mud Hens

Mud Hens (23-27) vs. Indianapolis Indians (23-27)

The Toledo Mud Hens dropped their series to Indianapolis managing to only win one game.

Monday: Toledo 6, Indianapolis 12

The Mud Hens dropped their series opener to the Indians on Memorial Day. Michael Papierski led the Toledo offense with three hits and three RBI. Brennan Hannifee got the start and took his fifth loss of the season going 2.2 innings giving up five runs, only one of which was earned, he allowed five hits; he walked zero, and struck out three.

Wednesday: Toledo 1, Indianapolis 13

The Mud Hens dropped their second game in a row to the Indians. Donny Sands and Brendon Davis led the Toledo offense with two hits; Kerry Carpenter drove in the lone run. Austin Bergner got the start going 1.2 innings giving up five runs on five hits; he walked one and struck out three.

Thursday: Toledo 4, Indianapolis 1

The Mud Hens got back in the win column with their first win over the Indians of the week. Justyn-Henry Malloy and Jermaine Palacios led the team with two hits each and Michael Papierski picked up two RBI. Garrett Hill got the start going three innings giving up one run on two hits; he walked two and recorded six strikeouts.

Friday: Toledo 0, Indianapolis 11

The Mud Hens picked up their third loss of the week to Indianapolis. Four different Toledo hitters had a hit, Parker Meadows, Andre Lipcius, Donny Sands, and Brendon Davis. Jack O'Loughlin made his first for start for Toledo since being called up from West Michigan, he went 4.1 innings giving up four runs on six hits; he walked three and struck out five.

Saturday: Toledo 7, Indianapolis 10

The Mud Hens dropped their fourth game of the week. Corey Joyce led the Toledo offense with two hits and four RBI on the day. Zach Logue got the start and took his fourth loss of the season going two innings giving up two runs in three hits; he didn't walk anyone and struck out one.

Sunday: Toledo 0, Indianapolis 7

The Mud Hens dropped their fifth game of the week and were shut out for the second time in this series by Indianapolis. Andre Lipcius led the Mud Hens offense with two hits as they finished with only five total hits, the other three hits came from Jermaine Palacios, Donny Sands, and Andrew Knapp. Bryan Sammons made the start for Toledo going four innings giving up five runs on five hits; he walked two and struck out four.

Weekly Toledo Leaders

Parker Meadows: 6-23, 3 R, 3B, HR, 2 RBI, BB

Justyn-Henry Malloy: 4-23, 3 R, HR, 3 RBI, 4 BB

Andre Lipcius: 5-23, 2 R, 2 BB

Donny Sands: 5-12, R, 2B, RBI, 4 BB

Michael Papierski: 5-15, 2 R, 2B, HR, 6 RBI, BB

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: Toledo will return home to take on the Buffalo Bisons who are the AAA affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. Buffalo brings the Blue Jays third-ranked prospect RHP Yosver Zulueta who will pitch out of the bullpen and the sixth-ranked prospect INF Addison Barger.

Detroit Tigers – AA Erie SeaWolves

Seawolves (24-21) vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (21-23)

The Erie Seawolves dominated their series against Richmond winning five of their six games. Outscoring the Flying Squirrels 46-12.

Tuesday: Erie 11, Richmond 1

Erie got their week started with a win over the Flying Squirrels. Andrew Navigato and Colt Keith led the offense combining for eight hits, Dillon Dingler also chimed in picking up four RBI to go with Keith’s three. Wilmer Flores got the start and secured his third win of the season going five innings giving up one run on one hits; he walked five and struck out eight.

Wednesday: Erie 10, Richmond 3

The SeaWolves picked up their second win of the week over Richmond, scoring seven runs in the tenth inning. Wenceel Perez led the offense with three hits and three RBI. Colt Keith and Jake Holton also contributed with two hits a piece. Brant Hurter got the start going six innings giving up three runs on five hits; he did not issue a walk and struck out nine.

Thursday: Erie 9, Richmond 1

Erie won their third straight game over Richmond. Andrew Navigato, Trei Cruz, and Jake Holton led the offense; Navigato had three hits while Cruz and Holton had two each. Keider Montero made the start going six innings, he didn't allow a run but did give up two hits; he walked two and struck out nine.

Friday: Erie 5, Richmond 6

Erie took their first loss of the week due to a walk-off by the Flying Squirrels. Julio Rodriguez and Ben Malgeri led the offense with two hits each, Colt Keith hit a two-run home run in the seventh to tie the game at 5-5 before Richmond walked it off. Ty Madden got the start going six innings giving up five runs on nine hits; he walked one and struck out five.

Saturday: Erie 5, Richmond 0

Erie secured a series win over Richmond winning their fourth game of the week. Jake Holton led the SeaWolves offense with three hits and two RBI. Sawyer Gipson-Long got the start going six innings giving up zero runs on two hits; he walked one and struck out eight.

Sunday: Erie 6, Richmond 1

The SeaWolves secured another win for their fifth of the week over Richmond. Dillon Dingler, Ben Malgeri, and Gage Workman all had two hits on the day, Malgeri and Workman combined for five RBI with Malgeri having three and Workman having two. Wilmer Flores got the ball making his second start of the week going four innings giving up one run on one hit; he didn't walk anyone and struck out six.

Weekly Erie Leaders

Colt Keith: 8-21, 6 R, 2 2B, HR, 6 RBI, 4 BB

Wenceel Perez: 7-26, 6 R, 3 2B, 3 RBI, 3 BB

Jake Holton: 10-24, 5 R, 2 2B, HR, 7 RBI, 5 BB

Trei Cruz: 6-24, 7 R, HR, RBI, 6 BB

Andrew Navigato: 13-27, 4 R, 3 2B, 3B, 6 RBI, BB

Wilmer Flores: 9 IP, W, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 14 K

Brant Hurter: 6 IP, ND, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 9 K

Keider Montero: 6 IP, W, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K

Sawyer Gipson-Long: 6 IP, W, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: Erie will return home to take on the Bowie Baysox for their second series of the season, last time these two teams met Erie won four of the six games. The Baysox are the AA affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles and will feature the 50th-ranked prospect OF Heston Kjerstad who went 8-23, scoring three runs, hitting two doubles a triple, and two home runs as well as driving in five RBI. Bowie also has the 100th-ranked prospect in 3B Coby Mayo who went 5-17 with four runs scored, a double, and three RBI in the last series.

Detroit Tigers – High A West Michigan Whitecaps

WhiteCaps (26-19) vs. Dayton Dragons (22-23)

The West Michigan Whitecaps dropped their series to Dayton winning just two of their six games.

Tuesday: West Michigan 2, Dayton 4

The Whitecaps dropped the series opener to the Dragons. Five different West Michigan hitters had a hit with Brady Allen and Dillon Paulson driving in the lone runs. Carlos Pena got the start going five innings giving up two runs on the three hits; he walked three and struck out four.

Wednesday: West Michigan 6, Dayton 3

The Whitecaps got back in the win column with a win over Dayton. The Whitecaps scored all six of their runs in the ninth inning thanks to Jace Jung and Brady Allen who both homered. Garrett Burhenn got the start going six innings giving up one run on four hits; he didn’t walk anyone and struck out seven.

Thursday: West Michigan 6, Dayton 5

West Michigan picked up their second straight win over Dayton. The Whitecaps offense was led by Jace Jung and Chris Meyers who picked up three hits apiece; Jung also added four RBI. Troy Melton got the start going four innings giving up one run on four hits; he didn't walk anyone and struck out three.

Friday: West Michigan 5, Dayton 7

The Whitecaps dropped their second game of the week to the Dragons. Jace Jung and Justice Bigbie both picked up two hits each and combined for four RBI with Bigbie picking up three RBI and Jung having one. Williander Moreno got the start going three innings, giving up two runs on four hits; he didn't walk anyone and struck out two.

Saturday: West Michigan 2, Dayton 3

West Michigan lost their third game of the week to the Dragons. It was another night of Jace Jung leading the offense as he picked up two hits and drove in a run in the loss. Wilkel Hernandez made the start by going six innings giving up three hits, he did not allow a run; he walked one and struck out three.

Sunday: West Michigan 5, Dayton 12

The Whitecaps lost their fourth game of the week to Dayton. Jace Jung led the way with three hits and drove in two runs. Tarik Skubal made the start for the Whitecaps on a rehab assignment going two innings, he didn't allow a run but gave up a hit; he didn't issue a walk and struck out one.

Weekly West Michigan Leaders

Jace Jung: 13-23, 4 R, 2 2B, 2 HR, 10 RBI, 3 BB

Roberto Campos: 5-22, R, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, BB

Chris Meyers: 9-16, R, 2 2B, RBI, 2 BB

Justice Bigbie: 6-15, 2 R, 2B, HR, 4 RBI

Wilkel Hernandez: 6 IP, W, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Garrett Burhenn: 6 IP, ND, 4 H, 1 R, ER, 0 BB, 7 K

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: West Michigan will return home to take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the Timber Rattlers are the High A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Wisconsin brings in the Brewers sixth-ranked prospect SS Eric Brown Jr. As well as the Brewers eighth-ranked prospect 2B/SS Robert Moore.

Detroit Tigers – A Lakeland Flying Tigers

Flying Tigers (19-26) vs. Jupiter Hammerheads (25-20)

The Lakeland Flying Tigers dropped their series picking up just two wins in their six games against Jupiter.

Tuesday: Lakeland 5, Jupiter 11

The Flying Tigers took a loss to start their week against the Hammerheads. The Flying Tigers only picked up four hits coming from four different hitters with Peyton Graham and Carlos Santana picking up an RBI a piece. Chance Kirby got the start going two innings giving up one run on four hits; he did not walk anyone and struck out one.

Wednesday: Lakeland, Jupiter PPD

Thursday Game 1: Lakeland 4, Jupiter 3

Lakeland secures their first win of the week in the first game of their doubleheader against Jupiter. Dom Johnson led the offense with two hits and drove in all four Lakeland runs. Jake Miller got the start going 3.2 innings giving up one run on three hits; he walked two and struck out four.

Thursday Game 2: Lakeland 8, Jupiter 9

Lakeland dropped the second game of their doubleheader to Jupiter. The Flying Tigers only managed four hits even though they scored eight runs, Dom Johnson and Luke Gold led the way, Johnson had two hits and two RBI while Gold had a hit and two RBI. Garrett Apker got the start going 2.1 innings giving up five runs, four earned, and three hits; he walked two and struck out two and took the loss, his second of the year.

Friday: Lakeland, Jupiter PPD

Saturday Game 1: Lakeland 5, Jupiter 14

The Flying Tigers dropped their third game of the week to Jupiter. Archer Brooman led the Lakeland offense with two hits. Elvis Alvarado got the start going one innings giving up one run on three hits; he walked one and struck out two.

Saturday Game 2: Lakeland 4, Jupiter 5

Lakeland dropped the second game of their doubleheader against Jupiter for their fourth loss of the week. Only Dom Johnson led the Flying Tigers offense with two hits and three RBI. Joe Miller got the start going three innings giving up three runs on five hits; he walked one and struck out two

Sunday: Lakeland 4, Jupiter 2

The Flying Tigers picked up their second win of the week against the Hammerheads. Only three Lakeland hitters had a hit, J.D. McLaughlin, Seth Stephenson, and Moises Valero. Carlos Mendoza led the way with two RBI even without picking up a hit. Ulices Campos got the start going four innings, he didn't allow a run on five hits; he didn't allow a walk and struck out three.

Weekly Lakeland Leaders

Seth Stephenson: 4-18, 4 R, 2B, RBI, 3 BB

Dom Johnson: 8-19, 5 R, 2 2B, 2 HR, 11 RBI, 4 BB, SB

J.D. McLaughlin: 3-11, 3 R, 2B, 5 BB

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: Lakeland will continue its home stand with the Tampa Tarpons coming into town this time. The Tarpons are the A-Level affiliate of the New York Yankees. The last time these two tames faced off Lakeland won two of the three games against the Tarpons. Tampa features the Yankees 19th ranked prospect OF Anthony Hall who did not play last series and the 21st-ranked Yankees prospect RHP Sean Hermann who picked up the lone win for the Tarpons the last time they played Lakeland and is expected to pitch Thursday.