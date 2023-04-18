Detroit Tigers – Down On The Farm: Toledo wins their series, Lakeland drops theirs, while the other two teams split the week

The Detroit Tigers Minor League Teams 2023 seasons are all underway as their AAA team the Toledo Mud Hens returned home to take on the Louisville Bats. The AA team the Erie Seawolves started their first homestand as they took on the Altoona Curve. The High A affiliate of the Tigers the West Michigan Whitecaps hit the road to take on the Lansing Lugnuts. The A-level affiliate the Lakeland Flying Tigers also started their first homestand of the season taking on the Bradenton Marauders.

Toledo Mud Hens

Mud Hens (5-4) vs. Louisville Bats (2-7)

The Toledo Mud Hens only played five games against the Bats after Sunday's game was rained out. The Mud Hens picked up the series win, winning four of the five games they played.

- Advertisement -

Tuesday: Toledo 7, Louisville 3

Toledo got their week started with a victory. The Mud Hens offense was led by Andrew Knapp who had three hits and drove in two runs. Tyler Nevin also continued his hot start picking up two hits. Zach Logue got the start for Toledo and went 3.2 innings allowing six hits, and three runs; he only walked two and struck out three. The bullpen bailed the Mud Hens out going a combined 5.1 innings allowing only three hits to secure the Toledo win.

Wednesday: Toledo 7, Louisville 1

The Mud Hens picked up their second victory of the week and the offense put on a show with eight of the starting nine all picking up a hit. Andre Lipcius and Andy Ibanez led the way with two hits each; Lipcius also drove in three runs with his second home run of the season. Brenan Hanifee got the start and pitched well for Toledo going four innings, and giving up three hits, he did now allow a run; he did walk three and struck out three.

Thursday: Toledo 13, Louisville 6

- Advertisement -

The Mud Hens continued their winning ways against Louisville. Andre Lipcius led the offense with three hits while Justyn-Henry Malloy, Donny Sands, and Andy Ibanez all picked up three RBI each. Reese Olson got the start going 3.2 innings giving up six hits and five earned runs; he would walk two and strike out six. The Mud Hens bullpen came in and saved the day going a combined 5.1 innings giving up just one run and four hits; they combined for one walk and six strikeouts.

Friday: Toledo 7, Louisville 6

Toledo scored four in the ninth to secure a walk-off win. Andy Ibanez led the way for the Mud Hens offense with two hits, and he got the ninth scoring started with an RBI double. Six of the nine Toledo hitters had a hit. Ashton Goudeau got the start, and he struggled going 4.2 innings allowing seven hits and five runs four of which were earned.; he would also walk three and strike out four.

- Advertisement -

Saturday: Toledo 3, Louisville 7

Toledo dropped their first game of the week to Louisville. Justyn-Henry Malloy, Andy Ibanez, and Jonathan Davis led the way for the Toledo offense with two hits each. Ibanez, Parker Meadows, and John Valente drove in the Toledo runs. Alex Faedo got the start going four innings giving up two runs on three hits; he struck out five while walking one.

Sunday: Postponed

This one was called after only after few innings and there has not been a makeup date announced as of yet.

Weekly Toledo Leaders

Andre Lipcius: 7-18, 6 R, 3 2B, HR, 7 RBI, 3 BB

Andrew Knapp: 5-11, R, 3 RBI, BB

Justyn-Henry Malloy: 7-17, 6 R, 2 2B, HR, 4 RBI, 5 BB

Andy Ibanez: 8-16, 5 R, 2 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 3 BB

Brennan Hanifee: 4 IP, 3 H, 3 BB, 3 K

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: Toledo will travel to Columbus to take on the Clippers (8-7), the Clippers are the AAA affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, and they feature 47th overall rated prospect Outfielder George Valera, 60th rated prospect Catcher Bo Naylor, 61st rated prospect Pitcher Tanner Bibee who is expected to pitch Wednesday, and 71st overall rated prospect SS/2B Brayan Rocchio.

Erie SeaWolves

Seawolves (2-1) vs. Altoona Curve (0-3)

The Erie Seawolves split their week series against the Curve at three games apiece. The Seawolves struggled at the beginning of the week but turned things around in the last two games.

Tuesday: Erie 1, Altoona 9

Erie started the week off with a loss. The Seawolves' offense only manufactured four hits with two coming from Colt Keith. Jake Holton drove in the lone Erie run on a solo home run. Sawyer Gipson-Long got the start pitching four innings allowing four runs on four hits, he struck out five.

Wednesday: Erie 6, Altoona 17

Erie dropped their second straight game to Altoona. Gage Workman led the way for the Erie offense as he had four hits and drove in three runs; he also hit two home runs on the day and just missed the cycle by a double. Wilmer Flores got the start, and it just wasn’t his day as he went 1.2 innings giving up four hits and six runs; he walked two and struck-out one.

Thursday: Erie 13, Altoona 10

The Seawolves picked up their first win of the week with a seven-run tenth inning and a walk-off home run by Colt Keith. Keith and Daniel Cabrera each had three RBI to pace the offense. Dylan Smith got the start going 2.1 innings giving up three runs on five hits; he walked one and struck out four.

Friday: Erie 2, Altoona 4

Erie dropped their third game of the week to Altoona. Julio Rodriguez, Grant Witherspoon, and Diego Rincones each had two hits apiece, but it wasn't enough. Brant Hurter got the start for Erie going four innings allowing zero runs on four hits; he walked three and struck out two.

Saturday: Erie 5, Altoona 4 (10)

The Seawolves picked up their second win of the week coming on their second walk-off of the week. Grant Witherspoon, Mario Feliciano, and Gage Workman each had two hits. Feliciano had the walk-off single in the tenth. Ty Madden got the start and only went one inning giving up one hit, one run, walked three, and struck out three.

Sunday: Erie 7, Altoona 3

The Seavoles managed to salvage a series split against Altoona. Grant Witherspoon and Gage Workman led the offense with two hits apiece. While Witherspoon led the scoring with three RBI. Sawyer Gipson-Long rebounded after a rough first outing earlier in the week against Altoona. Today he went five innings allowing one run on three hits; he struck out nine while not issuing a single walk.

Weekly Erie Leaders

Colt Keith: 6-23, 2 R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB

Grant Witherspoon: 8-23, 5 R, HR, 3 RBI, BB

Mario Feliciano: 5-24, 2 R, 4 2B, 4 RBI, BB

Julio Rodriguez: 5-18, 5 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 5 BB

Diego Rincones: 7-17, 3 R, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 BB

Gage Workman: 8-18, 6 R, 2 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 4 BB, SB

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: Erie will travel to Richmond to take on the Flying Squirrels (5-4), the AA affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. Richmond has the 20th overall rated prospect SS Marco Luciano as well as the Giants' fifth and seventh rated prospects Outfielders Vaun Brown and Luis Matos.

West Michigan Whitecaps

WhiteCaps (3-0) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (3-0)

The West Michigan Whitecaps split their series against the Lansing Lugnuts.

Tuesday: West Michigan 2, Lansing 5

The Whitecaps suffered their first loss of the season coming at the hands of the Lugnuts. Danny Serretti, Jace Jung, and Dillon Paulson each had two hits with Serretti and Roberto Campos driving in the only two runs. Jack O’Laughlin made his first start of the year going four innings allowing two runs only one earned run on four hits; he walked two and struck out two.

Wednesday: West Michigan 9, Lansing 4

West Michigan got back in the win column. Chris Meyers led the way for the Whitecaps with three hits while five other players had two hits apiece. Wilkel Hernandez made his second start of the season going 3.1 innings giving up three runs, and two earned runs on five hits; he would walk two and strikeout two. Tigers 27th ranked prospect Tyler Mattison pitched 1.2 innings and did not allow anyone to reach base as he also struck out two Lugnuts hitters.

Thursday: West Michigan 6, Lansing 0

West Michigan picked up another win their second of the week. Ben Malgeri led the way with two hits while Eliezer Alfonzo picked up three RBI. Carlos Pena made his second start of the season going 3.1 innings allowing four hits; he struck out seven and walked one. The Whitecaps used three other pitchers to help preserve the shutout.

Friday: West Michigan 14, Lansing 6

West Michigan picked up their third win of the week. Roberto Campos and Ben Malgeri each had three hits, Campos and Dillon Paulson each picked up three RBI. Keider Montero got the start and went four innings giving up four runs on four hits; he walked two and struck out four.

Saturday: West Michigan 4, Lansing 6

The Whitecaps dropped their second game of the week. Austin Murr led the West Michigan offense with two hits and an RBI. Garrett Burhenn got the start going 1.2 innings and struggled giving up four runs on four hits; he walked one and struck out zero Lugnuts batters.

Sunday: West Michigan 2, Lansing 9

West Michigan ended up splitting their series against Lansing. The Whitecaps offense only had five hits coming from five different players. Ben Malgeri and Danny Serretti picked up the lone RBI. Jack O'Laughlin got his second start of the week and struggled, going two innings and giving up two runs on seven hits; he walked two and struck out one.

Weekly West Michigan Leaders

Ben Malgeri: 8-19, 4 R, 4 2B, 3B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB

Roberto Campos: 6-20, 3 R, 2 2B, HR, 4 RBI, 4 BB

Jace Jung: 7-18, 3 R, 2 2B, RBI, 5 BB, SB

Danny Serretti: 7-21, 7 R, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 BB

Izzac Pacheco: 4-20, 7 R, 2B, 3 HR, 4 RBI, 4 BB

Tyler Mattison: W, 3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: West Michigan will return home to take on the Dayton Dragons (3-6), the High A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. The Dragons will bring in the 39th overall rated prospect in SS Edwin Arroyo.

Lakeland Flying Tigers

Flying Tigers (2-1) vs. Bradenton Marauders (1-2)

The Lakeland Flying Tigers drop their series to Bradenton losing four games of the six.

Tuesday: Lakeland 7, Bradenton 4

Lakeland started their homestand off with a win over Bradenton. Mike Rothenburg led the way on offense with three hits and two RBI. Wenceel Perez and Manuel Sequera each picked up two hits. Edgardo Ibarra got the start and pitched 3.1 innings giving up three runs, two earned on four hits; he would walk three and strikeout four. The Flying Tigers bullpen worked 5.2 innings allowing only one run on three hits.

Wednesday: Lakeland 5, Bradenton 10

Lakeland dropped their first game of the week to Bradenton. Sequera and Perez once again led the offense for Lakeland. Chris Williams Jr. got the start for Lakeland and would pitch three innings allowing one hit and one run, the run however was not earned; he walked one and struck out two.

Thursday: Lakeland 6, Bradenton 3

Lakeland got their second win of the week. Andrew Jenkins and Seth Stephenson both had two hits on the day while Mike Rothenburg had three RBI, Jenkins also picked up two RBI. Troy Melton got the ball for Lakeland going 3.2 innings allowing two runs on four hits; he walked three and struck out four.

Friday: Lakeland 8, Bradenton 11

Lakeland dropped their second game of the week. Four Flying Tigers picked up two hits each in the loss, Adinso Reyes had three RBI. Marco Jimenez got the ball for Lakeland and went 2.2 innings allowing two runs on two hits; he would walk two and strike out five.

Saturday: Lakeland 3, Bradenton 10

Lakeland lost their third game of the week to the Marauders. Andrew Jenkins, Peyton Graham, and Dom Johnson each picked up two hits on the day. Ulices Campos got the start and had a terrible day going 1.2 innings giving up 12 hits and ten runs.

Sunday: Lakeland 3, Bradenton 7

Lakeland lost the series to Bradenton after a chance at splitting it. Lazaro Benitez led the way for Lakeland with three hits. Mike Rothenburg picked up two of the three RBI for the Flying Tigers. Carlos Marcano got the ball for Lakeland going four innings giving up three runs on three hits; he walked four and struck out four.

Weekly Lakeland Leaders

Mike Rothenburg: 6-15, 2 R, 2B, 3B, HR, 8 RBI, BB

Manuel Sequera: 6-20, 3 R, 2 2B, 4 RBI

Seth Stephenson: 6-24, 4 R, 2B, 3B, 4 BB, 5 SB

Lazaro Benitez: 4-6, R, 2 BB

Andrew Jenkins: 7-20, 4 R, 2B, 4 RBI, BB, SB

Trevin Michael: 3.2 IP, H, 0 ER 9 K

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: Lakeland will hit the road for St. Lucie (3-6) to take on the New York Mets A-level affiliate. The Flying Tigers will see SS Jett Williams who ranks fifth in the Mets system.