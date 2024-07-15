Detroit Tigers Draft High School Ace Ethan Schiefelbein in Second Round

Detroit Tigers Select UCLA Commit Ethan Schiefelbein in 2024 MLB Draft

The Detroit Tigers have selected UCLA left-handed pitcher commit Ethan Schiefelbein in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft. Schiefelbein, a California native, is considered one of the top left-handed high school pitching prospects in this draft cycle.

With the 72nd pick in the 2024 #MLBDraft, the Detroit Tigers select LHP Ethan Schiefelbein. pic.twitter.com/jzS80N0Dex — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 15, 2024

Impressive Experience and Performance

Schiefelbein has already garnered significant experience, having pitched for Team USA on multiple occasions. In 2023, he was one of the standout performers for the 18U team in Taiwan, allowing just one run over nine innings and striking out 12. He also threw a complete-game shutout to secure a National High School Invitational win for Corona in April.

Scouting Report Highlights

“At 6-foot-1, Schiefelbein isn’t the biggest or most physical pitcher in the class, but the left-hander makes up for it by being one of the most competitive arms in the crop,” MLB’s scouting report reads. “He has a four-pitch mix, starting with a two-seam fastball that typically sits in the 90-93 mph range. He favors his true top-to-bottom curve, but it’s more of a get-me-over kind of pitch. Scouts may prefer his harder slider, which has the chance to be a true outpitch. He has a good feel for a changeup, which could be above average in time.

“There is some effort in Schiefelbein’s delivery, particularly in his lower half, and he doesn’t have the longest extension in the world. But the UCLA recruit has shown the ability to throw strikes and clearly knows how to navigate an at-bat. His makeup and ability to get outs against top competition make him the best pitching prospect out of Corona High School since Tristan Beck played there before heading to Stanford.”

Schiefelbein now faces the decision of whether to join the MLB or honor his commitment to UCLA. The Bruins completed the 2024 college baseball season with a 19-33 record and could benefit greatly from his talent. Schiefelbein’s reputation suggests he could immediately impact UCLA’s pitching staff next season.