The Detroit Tigers have drafted more Super Bowl starting QBs than the Detroit Lions

There have been plenty of awful stats and facts regarding the Detroit Lions throughout the years. After all, they have never even been to a Super Bowl and they have just one playoff win since 1957.

That being said, this one may just top them all.

With their win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs, of course, are led by one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes.

But did you know that Mahomes was drafted by Detroit before he was drafted by Kansas City?

That’s right, Mahomes was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round of the 2014 Major League Baseball Draft.

This means that the Detroit Tigers have now drafted more Super Bowl starting quarterbacks than the Detroit Lions.

At least they drafted Charlie Batch, who went on to win a pair of Super Bowl rings as a backup with the Steelers!

What a sad franchise the Lions have been!