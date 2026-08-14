Detroit Tigers Move Max Clark in Lineup for Critical White Sox Opener

The Detroit Tigers are changing Max Clark’s spot in the batting order for one of their biggest games of the season.

Clark will start in center field and bat ninth Friday night as Detroit opens a three-game series against the first-place Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park. The 21-year-old had batted seventh throughout the Tigers’ series victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

This is not a benching, nor should it be viewed as a loss of faith in one of baseball’s brightest young players. Manager A.J. Hinch is simply rearranging his lineup against Chicago left-hander Sean Newcomb with the American League Central race tightening by the day.

Tigers Can Take First Place With a Sweep

The stakes are easy to understand.

According to the MLB standings entering Friday, Chicago leads the AL Central at 62-58. Detroit sits in second place at 60-61, 2½ games back.

If the Tigers sweep the three-game series at Comerica Park, they will leave the weekend in first place. Detroit would improve to 63-61, while Chicago would fall to 62-61.

That possibility would have sounded far-fetched when the Tigers were struggling to stay above water earlier in the summer. Detroit has since won nine of its past 12 games, including Thursday’s unusual 3-0 shutout of Cleveland.

The Tigers did not record a strikeout in that victory. Keider Montero, Tyler Holton and Kenley Jansen simply kept putting the ball in play and trusted Detroit’s defense to finish the job.

Now the team has a chance to turn a productive stretch into something far more meaningful.

Max Clark Moves From Seventh to Ninth

Clark’s move to the bottom of the order stands out because the Tigers have wasted little time giving him meaningful responsibility.

Since making his MLB debut on July 31, Clark has hit .265 with a .333 on-base percentage and a .741 OPS through his first 49 at-bats. He has collected 13 hits, one home run and seven RBIs, according to his official player statistics.

Those numbers represent a promising opening chapter, especially for a player who did not turn 22 before reaching Detroit. The Tigers promoted Clark after he hit .276 with an .802 OPS, 11 home runs and 21 stolen bases at Triple-A Toledo.

Fans have already seen the traits that made Clark the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. He works counts, runs well and rarely looks overwhelmed by the moment.

His 12-pitch battle against an elite Cleveland reliever offered another glimpse of that maturity. Clark eventually struck out, but he fouled off pitch after pitch and refused to give away the plate appearance.

Friday’s adjustment gives him a different assignment. Batting ninth can allow Clark to act as a second leadoff hitter, creating opportunities for Gleyber Torres, Dillon Dingler and Kevin McGonigle at the top of the lineup.

There are worse things than turning the order over with Clark’s speed on base.

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup Against Chicago

The Tigers announced the following starting lineup for Friday’s opener:

Gleyber Torres, second base Dillon Dingler, catcher Kevin McGonigle, shortstop Eduardo Valencia, designated hitter Colt Keith, third base Spencer Torkelson, first base Zach McKinstry, right field Ben Malgeri, left field Max Clark, center field

Jackson Jobe will start for Detroit against Newcomb. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET at Comerica Park.

Jobe’s assignment adds another layer to an already compelling opener. He is making his first start at Comerica Park since returning from Tommy John surgery, and his previous appearance offered plenty of encouragement. The right-hander threw five scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.

Detroit is asking two former top prospects, Jobe and Clark, to help chase down a division leader in the middle of August. This is what the organization envisioned during the lean rebuilding years. It is arriving with very little room for error.

The Move Is About Matchups, Not Clark’s Status

Dropping a rookie from seventh to ninth can become a larger story than it needs to be, especially when that rookie carries Clark’s profile.

The Tigers have not removed him from the lineup. They have not taken him out of center field. They are positioning him lower against a veteran left-handed pitcher while loading the upper portion of the order with right-handed bats.

Clark remains a central piece of Detroit’s present and future. The organization made that clear when it promoted him to the major leagues during a postseason race.

Would the Tigers have made that move if they intended to protect him from pressure? Of course not.

They believe he can help them win now. Batting ninth Friday does not change that belief. It simply changes where his plate appearances will come.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Tigers have dropped Max Clark to ninth in the batting order, but the larger story is where the team stands.

Detroit enters Friday 2½ games behind the White Sox with three head-to-head games waiting at Comerica Park. A sweep would put the Tigers in first place in the AL Central.

Clark will be part of that push, just from the bottom of the lineup in Friday’s opener. For a franchise that has spent years waiting for meaningful late-summer baseball, the batting order is no longer an exercise in development.

Every decision now carries October consequences.