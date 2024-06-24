Detroit Tigers Dugout Gets Mystery Staircase—Here’s What It Leads To





New Staircase in Tigers’ Dugout to Boost In-Game Training Access

Amid a series of minor renovations at Comerica Park, the Detroit Tigers have introduced a compelling new feature in their dugout: a freshly constructed staircase.

During a recent seven-day road trip, a section of the Detroit Tigers’ dugout was partially excavated, revealing a new set of stairs leading to an underground passageway beneath the grandstand. This innovative modification provides players with quicker access to the batting cage and advanced training tools.

In-Game Usage of Advanced Batting Technology

Previously, the area beneath the dugout housed sophisticated batting technology. However, recent changes in Major League Baseball regulations now permit the use of these tools during games, necessitating more convenient access for players between innings or during pitching changes.

“Imagine you want to check out a couple of pitches during a pitching change,” explained Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo. “You can just head down, get a quick look, and be back in the dugout in no time.”

Enhanced Player Experience For Detroit Tigers

The updated technology not only monitors a player’s swings but also offers detailed visualizations of a pitcher’s repertoire and pitch trajectories, providing a richer experience than simply viewing pitches on an iPad between innings.

Comprehensive Upgrades at Comerica Park

This new staircase is part of a larger wave of enhancements at Comerica Park. Recent updates have included a renovated player’s clubhouse, upgraded weight rooms, and improved training areas. Fans can also anticipate the addition of a new premium seating section behind home plate next year.

“There’s a lot of positive developments happening, things that can really help us improve,” remarked Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch.