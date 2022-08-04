Detroit Tigers SP Eduardo Rodríguez set to make rehab start

The Detroit Tigers have been without starting pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez for quite some time. The Tigers’ offseason acquisition has been in the midst of an off-the-field issue and ended contact with the team for some time. He had to take a leave of absence to handle some familial matters.

After a month of silence from the Detroit Tigers organization, Rodríguez finally reached back out. He has begun a throwing program and has advanced to a point where the Tigers feel he is ready to make a rehab start. Cody Stavenhagen noted in a tweet that Rodríguez will be making a rehab start this Saturday.

Bryan Garcia will start for the Tigers tomorrow. Eduardo Rodriguez is scheduled to pitch for Class A Lakeland on Saturday. They hope to get him to 3 innings, maybe 50 pitches. He'll likely go to Toledo after that. 3-4 rehab starts in all before he'll be ready to join the Tigers — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) August 4, 2022

He’s not going to return to the Tigers immediately, but he is carving out his path for a return to the mound for the team soon. As Stavenhagen mentions, the Tigers will let him get on the mound this weekend for a shortened start, more of a “feel” outing.

Following that, he will keep working back up to a big-league level after a handful of starts. It will still be some time before he gets back on the mound in a Tigers uniform, but he’s trending in the right direction.

Please enable JavaScript Vin Scully, legendary broadcaster, passes away

After a lengthy absence, Detroit Tigers’ Eduardo Rodríguez is set for a rehab start.

The team has his rehab plan worked out; it will take him time to get back into the motions and work through a few outings. After all, he went radio silent from the Tigers for a month without telling what kind of throwing he did.

But, he will make his eventual return to the mound. He’s made just eight starts for the Tigers this season, pitching to a 4.38 ERA, a 1.33 WHIP, and punched out just 34 hitters over 39.0 innings pitched. But after getting a multi-year deal this offseason, the Tigers will hope to see him find some success back on the bump.

The Detroit Tigers should be looking to see him back in the rotation soon, as the team keeps limping along in this horrid season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

