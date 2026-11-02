The Detroit Tigers are facing a roster crunch and a major deadline Monday, and several familiar names could find themselves caught in the middle of a significant offseason shakeup.

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President of baseball operations Scott Harris must account for eight players returning from the 60-day injured list, but there’s one problem: Detroit doesn’t currently have enough openings on its 40-man roster to accommodate everyone without making additional moves.

That means some difficult decisions are coming, potentially involving players who entered 2026 expecting to play important roles in Detroit’s future.

And with two significant contract options also requiring decisions Monday, Harris has plenty on his plate.

Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Eight Players, Four Spots in the Detroit Tigers Roster Crunch

According to a Nov. 1 Detroit News report detailing Detroit’s roster situation, the Tigers entered Monday with 36 players on their 40-man roster and eight additional players who finished the season on the 60-day injured list. The deadline hits at 5 p.m.

Those players are:

Player Position Will Vest Relief pitcher Bailey Horn Relief pitcher Reese Olson Starting pitcher Trey Sweeney Shortstop Kerry Carpenter Outfielder Parker Meadows Outfielder Wenceel Pérez Outfielder Matt Vierling Outfielder

The math is straightforward. Eight players must be accounted for, but Detroit had only four available spots heading into Monday.

That doesn’t necessarily mean four players from the injured list will be released. The Tigers could instead create openings by removing other players from their current 40-man roster or making trades.

Still, it sets the stage for several potentially surprising decisions.

Which Tigers Could Be in Danger?

Some decisions appear relatively straightforward.

Will Vest, Reese Olson, Kerry Carpenter, and Parker Meadows all have strong arguments for remaining part of Detroit’s organization. Each has demonstrated the ability to contribute at the Major League level, although injuries have complicated their recent seasons.

The more interesting questions involve Matt Vierling, Wenceel Pérez, Trey Sweeney, and Bailey Horn.

Vierling missed significant time during the 2026 season with a left adductor strain and a later heel injury, while Pérez dealt with a left orbital fracture that affected his availability. Both players could face increased competition for opportunities in Detroit’s outfield.

Meanwhile, Sweeney underwent shoulder surgery, and Horn is recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Detroit’s decisions will depend on how Harris evaluates each player’s long-term value, health, remaining roster flexibility, and potential alternatives.

There are also players already occupying 40-man roster spots who could become vulnerable.

As we previously reported following Detroit’s acquisition of Tsung-Che Cheng, the Tigers added another middle infielder for cash considerations, bringing their roster to 36 players.

Cheng could be among the players whose status is reconsidered, while outfielder Corey Julks is another possible candidate to lose his spot.

However, no specific player has been confirmed as designated for assignment as part of Monday’s roster decisions.

Kenley Jansen and Drew Anderson Decisions Also Loom

The injured-list situation isn’t Harris’ only concern.

Detroit must also decide whether to exercise its $12 million club option on veteran closer Kenley Jansen, who saved 22 games in 2026, or pay a $2 million buyout.

Meanwhile, pitcher Drew Anderson has a $10 million club option after delivering an encouraging finish to the 2026 season.

The Tigers’ official injury and transaction updates provide additional context for the club’s offseason decisions.

Anderson is widely expected to return, while Jansen’s future remains considerably less certain.

The decisions could influence Detroit’s remaining payroll flexibility and potentially create additional 40-man roster movement.

More Difficult Decisions Are Coming for Scott Harris

Monday’s deadline is only the beginning.

As we reported when six Tigers entered free agency, Detroit has already begun reshaping its roster following a disappointing 76-86 season.

Now the organization must prepare for another important date.

On Nov. 17, teams must protect eligible prospects from the Rule 5 Draft by adding them to their 40-man rosters.

That creates additional pressure on Harris, particularly with promising prospects such as Josue Briceño and Max Anderson needing protection.

And with the current collective bargaining agreement set to expire Dec. 1, Detroit may prefer to resolve as many roster questions as possible before a potential work stoppage.

For a team coming off a disappointing season, these decisions aren’t merely paperwork.

They could help determine which players remain part of the Tigers’ future and which familiar faces have already played their final game in Detroit.

The offseason roster overhaul is underway, and Monday could bring the first real surprises.