The Detroit Tigers have made their first significant move of the offseason, and it addresses one of their biggest weaknesses from 2026.

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According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Detroit has agreed to a one-year contract worth approximately $11 million with veteran relief pitcher Emilio Pagán. The agreement is pending a physical and has not yet been officially announced by the Tigers, though ESPN has confirmed the deal through a source.

For a team that struggled to protect late-inning leads last season, adding an established closer is a pretty good place to start.

Emilio Pagán Is Coming Off 25 Saves With the Reds

Pagán, 35, spent the past three seasons with the Cincinnati Reds and is coming off another productive campaign. The right-hander finished 2026 with a 5-1 record, 3.38 ERA, and 25 saves in 28 opportunities.

He also recorded 45 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings while issuing just 11 walks. Those numbers are particularly encouraging considering Detroit’s desire to add relievers capable of missing bats when games are on the line.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagán (15) cheers after striking out Tommy White for the final out of the ninth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Athletics at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. The Reds won the second game of the series, 3-2. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Emilio Pagán Could Become Detroit Tigers’ New Closer

Pagán’s arrival comes shortly after the Tigers declined Kenley Jansen’s $12 million option for the 2027 season. That decision left Detroit searching for someone capable of handling the ninth inning.

Pagán certainly has the experience to take over that responsibility, having collected 90 career saves across 10 Major League seasons. He has recorded 57 saves over the past two seasons alone.

As MLB.com reported, Pagán produced a combined 3.07 ERA over the 2025 and 2026 seasons. That kind of recent production gives manager A.J. Hinch another established late-inning option.

There is some risk, however, as Pagán missed nearly two months last season with a strained left hamstring. He also has a history of allowing home runs, something Detroit will have to account for when determining his role.

Scott Harris Finally Addresses a Major Tigers Weakness

Detroit’s bullpen ranked 11th in baseball in ERA last season, but that number doesn’t tell the entire story. The Tigers blew 32 saves, and their inability to consistently finish games became a major problem.

President of baseball operations Scott Harris entered the offseason looking for experienced relievers who could generate strikeouts in high-pressure situations. Pagán fits that description, and his signing provides an immediate answer to at least part of the team’s bullpen concerns.

Detroit had also been exploring potential bullpen replacements following Jansen’s departure. Adding Pagán doesn’t necessarily eliminate the need for another quality arm, especially with the Tigers hoping to avoid another season filled with late-inning frustration.

The Tigers finished 2026 with a disappointing 76-86 record, and improving the bullpen was always going to be an important part of their offseason plans. Whether Pagán becomes the full-time closer or shares late-inning responsibilities, Detroit has added a veteran with a proven track record.

Now the question is whether Harris is just getting started.