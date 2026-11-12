The Detroit Tigers have agreed to a one-year deal worth $11 million with relief pitcher Emilio Pagan, a deal the New York Post first reported. Pagan is 35 and turns 36 during the 2027 MLB season, and he is the favorite to take over the ninth inning in Detroit after the Tigers declined their 2027 club option on Kenley Jansen.

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Pagan declined a $10 million player option with the Cincinnati Reds for the 2027 season. The move got him at least $1 million more than the option he turned down. Addressing the bullpen was a good thing for Scott Harris. Whether Detroit picked the right arm to do it is the question.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagán (15) cheers after striking out Tommy White for the final out of the ninth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Athletics at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. The Reds won the second game of the series, 3-2. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Emilio Pagan missed 47 games with a hamstring strain last season

Even though the Tigers appear to have found their closer for the 2027 MLB season, Pagan missed 47 games during the 2026 MLB season with Cincinnati because of a left hamstring strain. He was carted off the field after a single pitch on May 5, and the Reds did not have him back on the active roster until June 30.

Pagan pitched in 45 games for Cincinnati last season. His record was 5-1 with a 3.38 ERA. In 42.2 innings pitched, he gave up 33 hits and 16 runs, walked 11 batters and struck out 45. His WHIP was 1.03, and he recorded 25 saves on 28 attempts.

The case for the signing is in what he did after he got healthy. From July 1 on, Pagan put up a 1.88 ERA over his final 30 appearances and converted every one of his 19 save chances. Detroit is not paying for the version of Pagan who opened the season. It is paying for the one who closed it.

The Reds already have a name to replace him

Moving off of Pagan could be a good thing for Cincinnati. The Yahoo Sports piece on his departure floated Brock Burke, who is 30, as the arm the Reds could lean on in a similar role in 2027. That is five years younger than the pitcher Detroit just committed to, and Burke posted a 2.30 ERA with 74 strikeouts after Cincinnati acquired him from the Los Angeles Angels last offseason.

Tigers bullpen can’t afford to have Pagan injured in 2027

One of the major issues with Detroit during the 2026 MLB season was its bullpen, and the damage was concentrated exactly where Pagan is being asked to work. Detroit relievers posted a 9.21 ERA in high-leverage situations in 2026, which ranked 30th in baseball. Harris has said he wants swing-and-miss stuff and a veteran presence added to that group this winter, and Pagan checks both boxes.

The problem is what happens if the hamstring goes again. Harris will need to add more arms before the season begins, and right now the fallback plan is young and unproven: Harris is hoping younger arms like Drew Sommers can help stabilize the back of the bullpen. Detroit spent its first free agent dollars of the offseason on one 35-year-old reliever. It cannot afford to stop there.