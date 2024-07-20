in Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers Endure Huge Loss As Reese Olson Leaves With Injury

140 Views

Reese Olson was pulled after two innings against the Blue Jays due to shoulder soreness.

Detroit Tigers right-hander Reese Olson exited his start against the Blue Jays after two innings Saturday due to a sore right shoulder.

Reese Olson’s Performance Before the Injury

Reese Olson managed to strand runners with double-play grounders in his two scoreless innings, allowing only two singles and one walk. He threw 30 pitches, 16 for strikes, before being replaced by right-hander Alex Faedo in the third inning. Olson was seeking his fourth consecutive win, having previously secured victories over Cincinnati and Cleveland before the All-Star break and defeating the Chicago White Sox on June 23.

Turning His Season Around

Starting the season 0-5 in his first nine starts, Reese Olson, 24, has significantly improved his performance. He arrived in Toronto with a 4-8 record and a 3.30 ERA over 18 starts in his second major league season with the Tigers. This injury marks a significant setback for both Olson and the Tigers as they navigate the remainder of the season.

The Tigers’ rotation will need to adapt quickly to Olson’s absence, as his recent form has been a crucial component of their pitching staff. The team and fans will be eagerly awaiting updates on his condition and hopeful for a swift recovery.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Written by W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Matt Manning injury Matt Manning hit by 119.5 mph comebacker Detroit Tigers make decision on Matt Manning

Detroit Tigers Face Rotation Crunch Following Injury to Matt Manning