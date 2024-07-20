Detroit Tigers Endure Huge Loss As Reese Olson Leaves With Injury

Reese Olson was pulled after two innings against the Blue Jays due to shoulder soreness.

Detroit Tigers right-hander Reese Olson exited his start against the Blue Jays after two innings Saturday due to a sore right shoulder.

Reese Olson’s Performance Before the Injury

Reese Olson managed to strand runners with double-play grounders in his two scoreless innings, allowing only two singles and one walk. He threw 30 pitches, 16 for strikes, before being replaced by right-hander Alex Faedo in the third inning. Olson was seeking his fourth consecutive win, having previously secured victories over Cincinnati and Cleveland before the All-Star break and defeating the Chicago White Sox on June 23.

Turning His Season Around

Starting the season 0-5 in his first nine starts, Reese Olson, 24, has significantly improved his performance. He arrived in Toronto with a 4-8 record and a 3.30 ERA over 18 starts in his second major league season with the Tigers. This injury marks a significant setback for both Olson and the Tigers as they navigate the remainder of the season.

The Tigers’ rotation will need to adapt quickly to Olson’s absence, as his recent form has been a crucial component of their pitching staff. The team and fans will be eagerly awaiting updates on his condition and hopeful for a swift recovery.