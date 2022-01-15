Detroit Tigers expected to sign 2 shortstops

Major League Baseball’s international signing period opens on Saturday and according to Baseball America, the Detroit Tigers are expected to sign a pair of shortstops.

Baseball America is reporting that the Tigers are expected to sign 16-year-old Javier Osorio, SS, Venezuela, and 17-year-old Samuel Gil, SS, Venezuela.

JAVIER OSORIO

Osorio was an early standout in the scouting process as one of the most advanced players in the 2021 class. He has high-end bat speed for his age, with quick wrists and an aggressive swing that he snaps through the zone quickly. That bat speed helps him drive the ball with impact and gives him a chance to develop into a power-hitting shortstop as he fills out. Osorio’s best tools are on the offensive side, but he has the actions, athleticism and arm strength that could allow him to stay at shortstop.

SAMUEL GIL

Gil drew a lot of attention from scouts, moreso for his in-game skills than his raw tools. He’s an instinctive, high baseball IQ player who puts together consistent quality at-bats with an easy swing, good contact skills and an all-fields approach to get on base frequently. Gil isn’t a huge power threat, but he puts a surprising charge into the ball for his smaller, slender size. His game savvy also shows up in the field, where he has a good internal clock, plays under control and has a strong arm.

*H/T to Ben Badler of Baseball America for analysis of each player.