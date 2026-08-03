Report: Detroit Tigers Expected to Trade Casey Mize

Casey Mize may be the next major name to leave the Detroit Tigers.

According to Bob Nightengale, the Arizona Diamondbacks are among the teams pursuing Mize, who is expected to be moved before Monday’s 6 p.m. trade deadline.

Detroit already shook up its roster by trading Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Moving Mize would signal that the Tigers are willing to continue reshaping their pitching staff despite remaining within reach of a playoff spot.

Diamondbacks Pursuing Mize

Arizona reportedly needs another starting pitcher and has identified Mize as a potential target.

The 29-year-old right-hander has delivered one of the strongest seasons of his career in 2026, posting a 4-6 record, 2.70 ERA and 0.992 WHIP across 16 starts.

Mize has recorded 85 strikeouts over 86⅔ innings and was selected to his first All-Star team this season.

He is earning $6.15 million in 2026 and is scheduled to become a free agent after the season, making him an attractive rental option for contenders looking to strengthen their rotation.

Bottom Line

The Tigers may not be finished dealing.

Mize is reportedly expected to be traded before the deadline, with Arizona among the clubs attempting to acquire him. After losing Skubal, another major rotation departure would leave Detroit facing even more questions about its plans for the remainder of the season.