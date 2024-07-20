Detroit Tigers Face Rotation Crunch Following Injury to Matt Manning

Tigers Pitcher Matt Manning Placed on Injured List

The Detroit Tigers’ pitching depth has been dealt a significant blow as former first-round pick Matt Manning has been placed on the minor league injured list with a right lat strain, the team announced Friday.

This development was first announced by the Toledo Mud Hens on Twitter: “Matt Manning has been placed on the injured list with a right lat strain.”

Matt Manning’s Injury and Recent Performance

Manning, 26, who has spent the majority of the season with the Tigers’ Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens, reported the injury during the MLB All-Star break. This setback comes shortly after Manning’s best performance of the year, where he pitched six shutout innings with four strikeouts and two walks.

In the majors, Manning has made just five starts this season, recording a 4.88 ERA (86 ERA+) over 27 2/3 innings, with 23 strikeouts and 12 walks. His Triple-A performance this year includes a 4.53 ERA with 60 strikeouts and 22 walks over 59 2/3 innings.

Injury History and Potential

The injury is the latest in a series of health issues for Manning, who has spent time on the injured list in each of the past three seasons and has yet to pitch 100 innings in a major league campaign. His previous injuries include a broken foot and various arm ailments.

Despite his struggles, Manning’s potential remains evident. From 2022-2023, he recorded a 3.51 ERA (119 ERA+) in 141 innings. The Tigers continue to have high hopes for the right-hander, viewing 2024 as a critical year for his development.

Implications for the Tigers

The injury to Matt Manning adds complexity to the Tigers’ pitching roster ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline, where the team was expected to trade one or two starting pitchers. Detroit, however, has benefited from solid depth in their rotation this season, which limited Manning’s opportunities in the majors.

Next Steps for Matt Manning

Detroit has tasked Manning with refining his delivery and developing a new splitter in hopes of improving his strikeout rate and ability to handle left-handed hitters. Manning’s recent injury will interrupt this development process, but the team remains optimistic about his future contributions.

The Tigers have yet to announce how long Manning will be sidelined, but they will closely monitor his recovery as they navigate the remainder of the season.