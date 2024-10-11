Detroit Tigers Face Two Injury Concerns Heading Into Game 5 vs. Guardians

As the Detroit Tigers prepare for their winner-take-all Game 5 against the Cleveland Guardians, they are dealing with two key injury concerns. According to a tweet from Chris McCosky of the Detroit News, outfielder Kerry Carpenter and catcher Jake Rogers are both facing potential issues ahead of Saturday’s crucial matchup.

If you happened to tune in for Game 4, you are probably aware that Carpenter was forced to leave the game due to an injury. Following the game, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told the media that Carpenter was dealing with a hamstring issue but he did not want to speculate until tests were concluded.

Tigers have two injury worries going into Game 5. Besides Carpenter's hammy, Jake Rogers, who had his left wrist and forearm wrapped after the game, also went into the x-ray room for imaging. No further details until Friday. — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) October 11, 2024

Meanwhile, McCosky reported that Rogers had his left wrist and forearm wrapped after Game 4 and even went into the x-ray room for imaging. No further details about either player's status will be available until Friday.

The Tigers will be hoping for good news as they need all hands on deck for their pivotal Game 5 showdown. Stay tuned for updates.