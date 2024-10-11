fb
Friday, October 11, 2024
HomeDetroit TigersDetroit Tigers Face Two Injury Concerns Heading Into Game 5 vs. Guardians
Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers Face Two Injury Concerns Heading Into Game 5 vs. Guardians

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
1

As the Detroit Tigers prepare for their winner-take-all Game 5 against the Cleveland Guardians, they are dealing with two key injury concerns. According to a tweet from Chris McCosky of the Detroit News, outfielder Kerry Carpenter and catcher Jake Rogers are both facing potential issues ahead of Saturday’s crucial matchup.

If you happened to tune in for Game 4, you are probably aware that Carpenter was forced to leave the game due to an injury. Following the game, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told the media that Carpenter was dealing with a hamstring issue but he did not want to speculate until tests were concluded.

Meanwhile, McCosky reported that Rogers had his left wrist and forearm wrapped after Game 4 and even went into the x-ray room for imaging. No further details about either player's status will be available until Friday.

The Tigers will be hoping for good news as they need all hands on deck for their pivotal Game 5 showdown. Stay tuned for updates.

Previous article
MLB Changes Tigers vs. Guardians Game 5 Start Time
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dav on Detroit Tigers get ABSOLUTELY SCREWED vs. Cleveland Guardians [Video]
jimi on Packers Receiver Gets Panties In A Bunch, Refuses To Practice
Mike on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Tyler on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Turd Ferguson on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Jdjdn on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Lance Ellison on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Johnny D Petty on Detroit Lions Could Catch ANOTHER Break vs. Dallas Cowboys
Jay on Brandon Inge Joins Brighton High School Baseball Coaching Staff, Bringing Major League Expertise
Danny on Detroit Tigers Offseason Plans: No Spending Spree in Sight

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions