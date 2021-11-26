Detroit Tigers fans freak out following latest report

Just moments ago, Jon Morosi took to Twitter to upset Detroit Tigers fans around the world.

Of course, Morosi was not really trying to upset Tigers fans but his report that the team has had contract talks with free agent SS Javier Baez is not going over well.

Here are some of the initial reactions we have come across.

If the Tigers sign Javy Báez… pic.twitter.com/LU6NMPFNkB — Tony Dombrowski (@tonydombrowski) November 26, 2021

pic.twitter.com/pGv7ZmqeuB — Restore The Old English D (@TigersEnglishD) November 26, 2021

Please no — Justin⚡️ (@SpartanWrld_) November 26, 2021

HOLY JON YOU SCARED ME I THOUGHT JAVY SIGNED WITH DET! — Yanks4Life, Nets4Life (@GoYanksGoYanks) November 26, 2021

For fucks sake just sign Correa pic.twitter.com/I4ufDgZjI3 — Emanuel (@EmanuelSamaan99) November 26, 2021