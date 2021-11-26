Detroit Tigers fans freak out following latest report

by

Just moments ago, Jon Morosi took to Twitter to upset Detroit Tigers fans around the world.

Of course, Morosi was not really trying to upset Tigers fans but his report that the team has had contract talks with free agent SS Javier Baez is not going over well.

Here are some of the initial reactions we have come across.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.