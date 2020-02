This is something that Jose Altuve and the rest of his Houston Astros‘ teammates are going to have to get used to as they travel around to Spring Training and MLB stadiums this coming season.

Watch and listen as Altuve is booed loudly by Detroit Tigers fans as he is announced for his first at-bat of Spring Training.

Jose Altuve’s first appearance at the plate this spring. #astros pic.twitter.com/axIfy3G1ch — David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) February 24, 2020