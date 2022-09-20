Detroit Tigers Fans React to Scott Harris Press Conference

The new era of Detroit Tigers baseball is upon us, as the team has officially introduced former San Francisco Giants General Manager Scott Harris as their new President of Baseball Operations. It’s the latest major move for the Tigers organization, who entered the 2022 MLB season with hopes of being in competition for a postseason spot only to currently find themselves currently 35 games back of the .500 mark; the dismal campaign also resulted in the termination of former GM Al Avila last month.

And already, Scott Harris has reached out to the fans of his new professional home with several statements that Tigers faithful will smile when they read them.

“I would say to the fans, this is an exceptional opportunity and responsibility,” Harris said this afternoon while being introduced to the media at Comerica Park. “But this isn’t my team. This isn’t the front office’s team. This isn’t the players’ team. This is Detroit’s team.”

We’re going to make a lot of moves (this winter),” Harris continued. “Some of the moves are going to be calculated risks. We have to take calculated risks” to narrow the gap between our organization and others.”

It wasn’t long before reaction from Tigers fans began pouring in on social media, and so far, it appears that the majority of those who have offered their commentary on the new hire have a positive reaction. Take a look below at a few of the top responses to Harris’ hire and introductory comments so far:

Bring it back. I enjoy chaos. pic.twitter.com/tqB4SxTXwi — Mike 😷 (@teebone_mike) September 20, 2022

WE GOT HOPE AGAIN!! — Brett 〽️ (@Brett29T) September 20, 2022

Great Hire! — George Eichorn (@Sandgsports99) September 20, 2022

He looks like he gets business done! Now let's get winning baseball back in the D !! — Ryan_holden (@MiggyCabby24) September 20, 2022

I believe — 🌸Danielle Kaatz🌸 (@DanielleKaatz) September 20, 2022

Good luck Scott and welcome. Please help our team — Andy (@AndrewCrispin7) September 20, 2022

DSN Tigers fans offer their thoughts on Scott Harris

DSN Fan Donn Vahratian loves the move:

DSN Fan Rob Moldovan agrees:

DSN Fan Bruce A. Genga is looking forward to bigger and better things for the Tigers:

And finally, DSN Fan William Ellis is hoping for sustained long-term success with Harris at the helm: