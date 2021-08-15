Detroit Tigers fans shows how balls are being marked as Miguel Cabrera chases 500th HR [Photo]

For those of you who have been tuning in to Bally Sports Detroit over the past couple of days as Miguel Cabrera chases home run No. 500, you may have noticed something different.

Each time Miggy steps to the plate, one of the Tigers bat boys brings out a new set of balls to give to the home plate umpire. Those balls have a special marking on them so that when Miggy does hit No. 500, MLB will be able to authenticate it.

Thanks to a fan who caught one of Miggy’s foul balls on Saturday, we now have an idea what those markings will be. Obviously, each ball will be numbered differently as to not have a potential mix-up.

Guy two rows behind of me got this Miggy foul ball. Here’s what the mark looks like pic.twitter.com/xWuVWnmIs1 — Tyler Sawa (@tyler_sawa) August 14, 2021