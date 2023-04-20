Detroit Tigers Farm System Check-In: Two Tigers prospects named Minor Leaguers of the Week and More

The Detroit Tigers AAA affiliate the Toledo Mud Hens are taking on the Columbus Clippers and have won both games to get the week started. The AA affiliate Erie Seawolves have dropped the first two games of their series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels and have struggled with Richmond outscoring them 26-8 over the two games. The Tigers High A affiliate the West Michigan Whitecaps and A level affiliate Lakeland Flying Tigers have split their series to start the week, West Michigan is taking on the Dayton Dragons while the Flying Tigers are facing the St. Lucie Mets.

Tigers Minor League Mid-Week Shout Out: Chris Meyers (West Michigan)

Through two games this week Chris Meyers has gotten off to a hot start playing in the first two of the Whitecaps games going four for seven with a run scored and two RBI; he has one double, one home run, and has walked once.

Two Tigers prospected named Minor Leaguer of the Week

Gage Workman from the Erie Seawolves the Tigers AA affiliate and Ben Malgeri from the West Michigan Whitecaps the Tigers High A affiliate were named minor leaguer of the week for their respective leagues.

Workman would go eight for 18 on the week playing in six games for the Seawolves against the Altoona Curve. Workman scored six runs and drove in six runs; he also doubled twice, tripled twice, and homered twice leading him to be named the Eastern League Minor Leaguer of the Week.

Malgeri appeared in five games for the Whitecaps against the Lansing Lugnuts last week and went 8-19, scoring four runs and driving in three; he also hit four doubles, one triple, and homered once as well. He was named Minor Leaguer of the Week for the Midwest League.

Fernando Tatis tearing it up in Minors

Fernando Tatis has been playing with the El Paso Chihuahuas the AAA affiliate of the San Diego Padres while he is serving a suspension for PEDs. Tatis got served an 80-game suspension for breaking Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug rule; he tested positive for Clostebol. Tatis said he didn’t know he was taking it as he was trying to cure Ring Worm.

With the Chihuahuas Tatis has been red hot playing in eight games he is 17 for 33 hitting seven home runs and driving in 15 runs; Tatis also has two doubles and two stolen bases while walking six times and striking out three times. Tatis posted a slash line of .515/.590/1.212, he is set to return to the Padres today and based on those numbers it seems like he is ready to go.

Dylan Smith is Immaculate

On Wednesday night the Erie Seawolves took on the Richmond Flying Tigers and the Detroit Tigers 15th-ranked prospect in their system Dylan Smith got the start and he struck out three Flying Squirrels on three pitches to pick up an immaculate inning.

The immaculate first inning from Dylan Smith tonight. 9 pitches, 9 strikes. pic.twitter.com/Zo4baUjgaX — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) April 20, 2023

Smith ended up struggling the rest of the way only going three innings and giving four runs, three of which were earned on five hits; he would walk one and strikeout six. The Seawolves lost the game 11-2 to Richmond.