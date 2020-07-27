41.2 F
Detroit Tigers “fear” the Miami Marlins COVID-19 outbreak

It's certainly weighing on their minds.

By Michael Whitaker
SourceEvan Petzold
ViaDetroit Free Press

The Miami Marlins were forced to postpone their home opener after 14 of their players tested positive for COVID-19, which naturally had everyone in baseball holding their breath – the Detroit Tigers included.

Infielder Jordy Mercer spoke at length about the situation and how the team is handling the news, but doesn’t think that it’s time to think about potentially cancelling the season that just got underway last week.

“I think us players knew or maybe had an idea something like this could happen,” Mercer said before Monday’s game. “It can spread like wildfire. I think you’re blind if you’re saying this wasn’t going to happen.

“MLB’s put in a good safety protocol, but it’s not just us. It’s everybody else — the clubhouse staff, flight attendants, pilots, media, everybody. We’re all human. We’re all making the sacrifice to play this game that we love, and we’re just trying to stay as safe as possible.”

Before being cleared to return to Summer Training Camp on July 20, Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris had tested positive for the virus. And like Norris, any player that tests positive will have to test negative twice before being allowed to return.

Manager Ron Gardenhire, who was admittedly nervous after an opponent on the Cincinnati Reds tested positive this weekend, hopes that all players follow the safety protocols put in place in order to avoid an outbreak.

“Hopefully, we do the right things,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. “If somebody doesn’t follow protocol, it’s gonna happen. And even if you do, it could possibly happen. Hearing all the stories from down there, it’s a little disappointing. But, you know what, everybody’s got to do what they have to do.”

The Tigers are set to take on the Kansas City Royals tonight in their first home game at Comerica Park in over 300 days at 7:10 PM.

– – Quotes via Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press Link – –

