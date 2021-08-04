Detroit Tigers find out date for first game vs. Cleveland Guardians

As you have likely heard by now, the Cleveland Indians will have a new nickname when the 2022 season begins.

The Cleveland franchise, beginning in 2022, will be known as the Cleveland Guardians.

On Wednesday, MLB revealed the 2022 regular season schedule, and we now know that the Detroit Tigers will have their first matchup against the Guardians on May 20 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Nation, how do you feel about this new nickname?

The Tigers don't play the Guardians for the first time until May 20 at Progressive Field. https://t.co/ZxYCfxl5oT — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) August 4, 2021